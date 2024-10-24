TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Ankara attack strengthens Türkiye's resolve to end terrorism — Erdogan
Turkish President, speaking at the BRICS summit in Russia, says the recent terrorist attack in Ankara had strengthened Türkiye's resolve to eliminate terrorism.
Ankara attack strengthens Türkiye's resolve to end terrorism — Erdogan
President Erdogan thanked all “friends” for their condolences and solidarity after Wednesday’s terrorist attack in Ankara. / Photo: AA
October 24, 2024

The Ankara terrorist attack has only deepened Türkiye's resolve and unwavering commitment to wipe out terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“This vile attack has further strengthened Türkiye's determination and resolve to eliminate terrorism,” President Erdogan said on Thursday during his BRICS summit speech in Russia.

Erdogan thanked all “friends” for their condolences and solidarity after Wednesday’s terrorist attack in Ankara.

At least five people were killed and 22 injured in the terrorist attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara.

Israel risks a wider war

Talking about Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Erdogan said: “As long as bloodshed in the Middle East is not stopped, there can be no talk of justice, peace, or development for the future.”

“The aggressive stance Israel has maintained at the expense of igniting the entire region, has long surpassed every boundary, especially law and conscience,” said Erdogan.

“The Palestinian people are facing genocide in Gaza. By attacking Lebanon, Israel has escalated the atrocities even further,” Erdogan noted.

“The establishment of an independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital on the basis of the 1967 borders is essential for lasting and just peace in the region,” he stressed.

Erdogan urged all countries that haven't recognised Palestine as an independent state to do so.

“The continued unconditional arms and ammunition support to Israel makes it even more reckless in its attacks. ,” he lamented.

The role of BRICS

"We have launched an initiative at the UN to halt arms sales to Israel,” Erdogan said, adding: "I trust BRICS member countries will provide support on this matter.”

RelatedErdogan and Putin meet in Kazan amid rising global tensions

“Global order of justice and development can only be achieved by establishing peace and security beyond our borders,” said Erdogan.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Nearly 42,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,400 others wounded, according to local health authorities.

Related'We're in midst of tension that could have repercussions globally' — Fidan

“We believe that BRICS has made unparalleled contributions to building a fairer global order by serving the development of global trade, economic growth, and sustainable development goals,” Erdogan said.

“As Türkiye, we are determined to advance our dialogue with the BRICS family, with whom we have developed close relations based on mutual respect and win-win principles,” the president added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us