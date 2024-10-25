Russia has said it is currently evaluating a draft proposal on the possible resumption of the Black Sea grain deal, which Türkiye is said to have presented during the BRICS summit in Kazan.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday in a press briefing in Moscow that Russian government bodies are examining the document, and their findings will be presented to President Vladimir Putin.

"The president confirmed that an informal draft on potential discussions regarding the future resumption of the grain deal had been received from Türkiye. This document is now under review by our relevant departments and experts, and their positions will be reported to the president," he said.

Peskov said the prior grain export arrangement, which allowed Ukrainian grain shipments through the Black Sea, was unfavourable for Russia, as the agreement’s provisions related to Moscow’s interests were not honoured.

When questioned about whether Putin addressed the conflict in Ukraine during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Peskov said that while Putin continues to pursue Russia's objectives via a "special military operation," he remains open to achieving these goals through diplomatic means.

The meeting between the Russian and Turkish presidents, held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, covered discussions on Middle Eastern and Ukrainian conflicts, as well as bilateral economic cooperation and progress on joint projects.

Türkiye is continuing its efforts to end the Ukraine conflict, which began in February 2022.

Ankara has urged Kiev and Moscow to end the fighting through negotiations, with Türkiye ready for any initiative, including mediation, to lay the groundwork for peace.

Türkiye first hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the Mediterranean city of Antalya in March 2022.

Those efforts led to the landmark Black Sea grain deal in 2022, but Moscow did not extend the agreement after July 2023, citing restrictions on Russian grain exports.