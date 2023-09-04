The Black Sea Grain Initiative should be resumed by addressing deficiencies that hampered the suspended deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said following a highly anticipated meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders on Monday discussed current regional and global issues, as well as bilateral ties. The revival of last year's historic Black Sea grain deal that helped ease the global food crisis was a top issue.

"We believe the initiative should be continued by correcting its deficiencies," Erdogan told a joint news conference with Putin during his one-day visit to Russia's coastal city of Sochi.

Confirming the importance of fulfilling Russia's demands for exports of its own grain and fertiliser, Türkiye says there is no alternative to the initiative.

"Proposed alternatives to the grain deal could not offer a sustainable, safe, and permanent model based on cooperation between parties, (one) like the Black Sea initiative," Erdogan said.

The deal has played a "key role" in addressing the global food crisis, Erdogan said, adding that it acts like a "breathing tube" for those in need like in Africa.

Ready to do what is necessary

Ankara is ready to do what is necessary to send grain to some poor African countries, Erdogan said, adding that Türkiye and Russia agree on that.

"Putin said, 'We have completed the logistic work to send 1 million tonnes of grain to poor countries’ and we said, 'We, as Türkiye, are responsible for whatever duty falls upon us'," he added.

Ukraine needs to soften its approach in order to take joint steps with Russia amid the ongoing war, Erdogan stressed, adding: "We have previously hosted direct negotiations between the parties. We are ready to do our part, as always, in this regard."

On a joint proposal for grain shipments prepared with the UN, Erdogan said Türkiye would "reach a solution that will meet expectations within a short time."

This July, Russia suspended its participation in the deal brokered by Türkiye to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were paused after the Ukraine war, which started in February 2022.

Moscow has complained that the West failed to meet its obligations on Russia's own grain exports, and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need. It says restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have stood in the way of its shipments.

Ankara is determined to continue its work to ensure lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, and has been carrying out intense diplomatic efforts for the restoration of the July 2022 deal.

Türkiye has also continuously called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

Related Russia open to discussing grain deal, Putin says in meeting with Erdogan

Successful cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that cooperation between Türkiye and Russia in a wide range of areas is going successfully, and that he and Erdogan discussed key issues in a spirit of bilateral cooperation.

“The multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Türkiye, which is based on the principles of good neighbourliness, partnership, and mutual benefit, is successfully developing in all areas,” Putin told the joint press conference with Erdogan.

“We exchanged views on current topics on the international and regional agenda," Putin said, adding: "Without doubt, today's talks will serve to further develop Russian-Turkish partnership in all areas."

Putin went on to express that he and Erdogan noted the continued growth in trade between the two countries, adding that the trade volume rose 86 percent to a record $62 billion at the end of 2022, which later grew by another 4 percent in the first half of this year.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​