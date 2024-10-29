Tuesday, October 28, 2024

1754 GMT — A senior Hamas official has said the Palestinian resistance group was studying new proposals from mediators to seek the Gaza truce but reiterated that these should entail a complete Israeli military withdrawal from the enclave.

"The movement has confirmed it is open to any deal or ideas that ends the suffering of our people in Gaza and achieve a permanent ceasefire, and the occupation's withdrawal from all of Gaza Strip," Sami Abu Zuhri said in a televised speech.

He also said an agreement must end the Israeli-led blockade of the coastal enclave, allow unrestricted relief aid and a reconstruction of Gaza, and achieve a prisoner swap deal.

1814 GMT — Jordan calls for emergency Arab League meeting after Israeli move to ban UNRWA

Jordan called on the Arab League to hold an "emergency" meeting to discuss a joint response against the Israeli parliament's decision to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which could affect its work in Gaza.

A joint Arab response is required on the "serious and illegitimate laws" approved by the Israeli Knesset, which bans the activities of the UNRWA in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, a Jordanian Foreign Ministry statement said.

The statement said that the meeting would "discuss the necessary steps to adopt a unified Arab stance rejecting these invalid Israeli laws and measures, and to mobilise international support to confront and nullify them".

1811 GMT — Death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon hits 2,787, health ministry says

The death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon has risen to 2,787, with 12,772 others wounded since October 2023, Lebanon's health ministry reported.

In the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 77, with 180 others wounded, the health ministry report added.

1803 GMT — UNSC criticises Israeli move to ban UNRWA

The UN Security Council expressed concerns about the passing of a law by the Israeli Knesset (parliament) to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

"We are meeting here as well to reaffirm the key role of the United Nations for peace, stability and humanitarian aid in the region," Swedish Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said at a Security Council session on Palestine.

Stressing the importance of allowing UN agencies to carry out their work, Cassis said: "The UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) must be able to speak without hindrance with all parties. Any unilateral attempt to weaken his mandate will only weaken multilateralism as a whole."

1758 GMT — Israeli air strike kills 5 in southern Lebanon

An Israeli air strike on a residential building in southern Lebanon killed five people and injured several others, medical sources told Anadolu.

The air strike was carried out in the Haret Sidon neighbourhood, located near the coastal city of Sidon.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency, the air strike prompted an immediate response from emergency teams at the scene.

1756 GMT — US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza that killed children

The United States voiced concern about a "horrifying" Israeli strike in Gaza that killed a large number of children and said it was asking its ally for answers.

"We are deeply concerned by the loss of civilian life in this incident. This was a horrifying incident with a horrifying result," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, pointing to "reports of two dozen children killed" in the bombing that destroyed the five-story block in Beit Lahia.

"We have reached out to the government of Israel to ask what happened here," Miller said.

1755 GMT — Israeli army attacks international delegation to Palestine in West Bank

The former mayor of Barcelona and a Spanish Member of the European Parliament denounced being attacked by the Israeli army while visiting an olive grove with local farmers in the occupied West Bank.

Ada Colau and Jaume Asens are part of an international delegation that arrived on Monday and is investigating alleged violations of international law in Palestine during "the coming days".

They visited olive groves near the town of Qusra on the second day of the trip. Colau, the former mayor of Barcelona, said as soon as the delegation arrived with local farmers, the Israeli army and armed illegal Jewish settlers began surrounding them.

1749 GMT — UN chief writes letter to Israeli PM protesting UNRWA ban: spokesman

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres sent a letter Tuesday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protesting a new law that could effectively cripple the UN agency responsible for aiding Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), his spokesman said.

Guterres outlined in his letter "the issues of international law that have been raised by this law," Stephane Dujarric said, adding that it would have a "devastating impact on the humanitarian situation of Palestinians in the occupied territory" if implemented.

1747 GMT — UN 'appalled' by Israel's attack on building sheltering women, children

The UN Human Rights Office expressed concern about Israel's attack on a multistory residential building sheltering children, women and the elderly in northern Gaza.

It demanded a prompt, transparent and detailed investigation.

"Civilians are protected under international humanitarian law," spokesperson Jeremy Laurence said in a statement that indicated his agency is "appalled" by the attack in Beit Lahia.

1739 GMT — Israel's UNRWA ban to deepen 'Palestinian humanitarian catastrophe'

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned that Israel's move to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) will have "catastrophic implications on the dire humanitarian situation of Palestinians living in Gaza".

"The Israeli Knesset's ban on UNRWA's operations voted on 28 October represents a devastating blow to Palestinian life. It will further undermine people's survival prospects in Gaza and heavily impact communities in the West Bank," the medical charity said in a statement.

Denouncing the legislation, it said that the decision "represents an inhumane ban on vital humanitarian aid".

1724 GMT — Norway to ask ICJ to clarify Israel's aid obligations to Palestinians

Norway said it would ask the UN's International Court of Justice to clarify Israel's aid obligations to Palestinians, a day after Israel banned the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Norway said it was "requesting that the ICJ pronounces on Israel's obligations to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population, delivered by international organisations, including the UN and states," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement.

He said Norway would submit a resolution to the UN General Assembly with the request that the ICJ give an advisory opinion on the matter.

1720 GMT — Pro-Palestine group condemns top UK diplomat's comments on Gaza

A UK-based Palestine solidarity group "condemned in the strongest possible terms", the British foreign secretary's recent comments dismissing the term "genocide" in describing Israel's destruction of Gaza.

The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) said in a statement that David Lammy's remarks not only "distort the legal and historical significance of genocide" but also dangerously minimise the horrific atrocities inflicted on the Palestinian people.

"We call on David Lammy to retract his comments and recognise the reality of Gaza's genocide," the statement quoted Zaher Birawi, the head of the PFB, as saying.

1715 GMT — 4 killed, 80 injured in Israeli air strikes in northern Gaza

At least four people were killed and 80 others injured in Israeli air strikes on a marketplace in Gaza City and northwest of the enclave, the Civil Defence Service said.

Spokesman Mahmoud Basal said the victims were rushed to the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the last hour after attacks on the Sahaba market in Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City and Sudaniya area in northwestern Gaza.

According to witnesses, an Israeli drone fired a missile into Al-Sahaba market, killing and injuring several people.

1712 GMT — At least 322 aid workers killed in Gaza since last October: UN

At least 322 aid workers, including 237 UN staff, have been killed in Gaza since war began last October, the UN said.

According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), aid workers and emergency responders continue to face "extreme challenges" in assisting those in Gaza, said spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"Since the beginning of the month, at least 14 humanitarian workers and four health workers have been killed and others injured across Gaza, including some who were off duty.

"In total, since October of last year, 322 aid workers, including 315 Palestinians and seven foreigners, were killed; this includes 237 staff of the United Nations, of whom 233 were UNRWA staff members," Dujarric told reporters.

1555 GMT — Gaza humanitarian crisis could develop into famine, WFP says

The UN World Food Programme called for immediate action to avert famine in Gaza, warning that the humanitarian crisis there could soon worsen amid what it said were severe restrictions on aid flows.

A global monitor warned this month that the whole of the Palestinian enclave remained at risk of famine, with Israeli military operations adding to concerns and hampering humanitarian access.

"Now, as the situation in northern Gaza continues to deteriorate, the likelihood of a larger group being impacted by famine will surely increase unless conditions on the ground improve," said WFP, the United Nations' food agency.

1550 GMT — US rejects ‘Israeli efforts to starve Palestinians’: UN envoy

The US opposes Israeli efforts to starve Palestinian civilians and Israel must address the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the American envoy to the UN said.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged a change to the Israeli policy of punishing Palestinian people with hunger as she spoke during a session on the Middle East at the Security Council.

"The United States rejects any Israeli efforts to starve Palestinians in Jabalia, or anywhere else, and Israel's words must be matched by action on the ground. Right now, that is not happening. This must change immediately," said Thomas-Greenfield.

She said the US stated clearly that Israel must allow food, medicine and other supplies into all of Gaza, especially the north, and as winter sets in, protect workers who are part of the UN Palestinian agency, or UNWRA, distributing the aid.

1545 GMT — Israeli drone strikes popular Gaza market as WFP warns of famine

Several people were reportedly killed and injured in an Israeli air strike on a popular marketplace east of Gaza City, according to witnesses.

An Israeli drone fired a missile into the Al-Sahaba market in Daraj neighbourhood, witnesses said.

The Health Ministry has yet to issue an official toll from the Israeli attack.

1545 GMT — Spain mulls to kill contract of purchasing ammunition from Israel

Spain’s Interior Ministry announced that it intends to pull out of a contract it had with an Israeli company to purchase ammunition.

Earlier in the day, Spanish broadcaster Cadena Ser reported that the ministry had closed a deal to purchase 15.3 million bullets from an Israeli company for around €6.7 million ($7.2 million).

The deal to buy the ammunition conflicted with the Spanish government’s recent claim that it has suspended all arms trade with Israel since October 7, 2023.

1540 GMT— Middle East at 'most dangerous juncture in decades,': UN envoy

The UN Middle East peace process coordinator warned about the "dangerous junction" in the Middle East amid the genocide in Gaza.

Saying that the Middle East region is "on the verge of yet another serious escalation," Tor Wennesland told the UN Security Council that "the violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and wider region shows no signs of abating."

"We are also at the most dangerous juncture in the Middle East in decades," said Wennesland, noting an Israeli airstrike Monday that left "at least 90 Palestinians missing or killed, including at least 25 children" in Beit Lahiya.

1520 GMT — UN peacekeepers injured in rocket attack in southern Lebanon

UN peacekeepers were injured in a rocket attack in southern Lebanon, the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) said.

In a statement, UNIFIL said a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura, setting a vehicle workshop on fire.

“Some peacekeepers suffered minor injuries. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured,” it said, adding that an investigation was launched into the incident. The nationalities of the injured peacekeepers were not specified. UNIFIL said the rocket was likely fired by “Hezbollah” or an affiliated group.

1500 GMT — Austria says 8 nationals within UN peacekeeper force in Lebanon injured in Israeli attack

Eight Austrian nationals belonging to UN peacekeepers force in Lebanon have been injured in an Israeli rocket attack, the Austrian foreign minister said.

On X, Alexander Schallenberg said that he is "outraged" by today's attack on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

"The safety & security of the blue helmets must be guaranteed at all times. Attacks on (UN) peacekeepers are a grave violation of international law and totally unacceptable," he wrote on X.

1450 GMT — Healthcare system collapses in northern Gaza: Hospital director

The healthcare system has completely collapsed in northern Gaza amid a deadly Israeli offensive in the area, a hospital director said.

“Any injured person who reaches the hospital dies due to lack of resources,” Hussam Abu Safiya, Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, told Anadolu Agency.

He appealed for allowing ambulances into the blockaded area to help evacuate the victims of the Israeli attacks in northern Gaza.

“No single ambulance is currently operating in northern Gaza,” he added.

"There is no means to transport the injured. Those injured reach us either by themselves or are transported by civilians. They sometimes die during their trip to the hospital due to bleeding,” he said.

1430 GMT — 12 more Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza, Lebanon, military says

Twelve more Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in Gaza and southern Lebanon in the last 24 hours, the army said.

1314 GMT — Qatar condemns Israel's UNRWA ban

Gaza war mediator Qatar condemned the Israeli parliament's decision to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees from operating in Israel, the Gulf emirate's foreign ministry said.

"We emphasise that stopping support for UNRWA will have disastrous consequences," ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told reporters.

"The international community cannot stand silent in the face of this disregard for its international institutions," he added.

1313 GMT — Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'

An official from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, banned by Israel this week, said the organisation was "irreplaceable" as its network helps sustain the people of war-ravaged Gaza.

Jonathan Fowler, UNRWA's spokesman in Jerusalem, called the agency the backbone of humanitarian work in the Palestinian territories, especially in Gaza.

"UNRWA is irreplaceable, UNRWA is essential. That remains a fact, whatever the legislation that was passed yesterday," Fowler, who called the bill "an outrage", told AFP in an interview at the agency's compound in east Jerusalem.

1303 GMT — More Israeli soldiers killed against Gaza resistance: army

Four more Israeli soldiers were killed in northern Gaza, the military said as army forces continue a deadly offensive on the blockaded area.

A military statement said the four soldiers, from the army’s elite Multidomain Unit, lost their lives in fighting in northern Gaza, without providing circumstances of their death.

The army said an officer was also seriously injured in the fighting.

According to military figures, at least 776 soldiers have been killed and around 5,100 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023.

However, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Monday that 890 soldiers have been killed and 11,000 others injured since last year, warning that military casualties will continue to increase amid Israel’s deadly offensives in Gaza and Lebanon.

1259 GMT — Israel issues fresh evacuation orders for 16 Lebanese towns

The Israeli army issued new evacuation orders for civilians in 16 towns in southern Lebanon as Israel continued its air and ground attacks on the country.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee ordered civilians in the targeted towns to immediately evacuate their homes and move north of the Awali River.

The list of the targeted towns include Tayr Harfa, Jebbayn, El Qaser El Ahmar, Jbal El Botm, Zebqine, Chihine, Houmayri, Kharayeb, Ansar, Al-Matariyyah, Aadloun, Majdal Zoun, Chamaa, Abou Chach, Alama Al-Shaab, and Naqoura.

1250 GMT — Israeli officials report ‘progress’ in Lebanon truce talks

Israeli officials reported “significant progress” in talks to reach a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, citing unnamed officials, said the ceasefire negotiations “have made a breakthrough and are in advanced stages.”

The newspaper said US envoy Amos Hochstein may travel to Israel and Lebanon before the Nov. 5 US elections to try to reach a final agreement.

"If the talks progressed, the Israeli army would begin withdrawing most of its forces, leaving areas where the threat of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force was eliminated,” the newspaper said.

1217 GMT — Gaza death toll exceeds 43,060 as Israel kills more Palestinians

At least 41 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 43,061, the Health Ministry in the enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 101,223 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“The Israeli occupation has committed four massacres of families in the last 24 hours, resulting in 41 deaths and 113 injuries,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1105 GMT — Switzerland concerned over Israeli move to ban UNRWA

Switzerland on Tuesday voiced concern over the Israeli ban against the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

"Israel has passed two laws banning cooperation with UNRWA, seeking to limit its presence in Israel and the (occupied Palestinian territory) OPT," the Foreign Ministry said on X.

"Switzerland is concerned about the humanitarian, political and legal im plications of these decisions," it added.

1103 GMT — Israel detects 3 drones fired from Yemen, Lebanon amid escalating regional tensions

The Israeli army detected the launch of three drones from Yemen and Lebanon amid growing regional tensions over its deadly offensive on Gaza.

A military statement said a drone fired from Yemen landed in an open area in the southern city of Ashkelon.

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed responsibility for the drone attack, saying a number of drones succeeded in hitting their targets.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said his group will continue its attacks against Israel “in response to Israeli crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.”

1057 GMT — Qatar says it will work with Biden administration until 'last minute' for Gaza ceasefire deal

Qatar will work with US President Joe Biden's administration "until the last minute" before the Presidential election to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal, the Qatari foreign ministry said.

"We don't foresee any negative result of the elections on the mediation process itself. We believe that we are dealing with institutions, and in a country like the United States, the institutions are invested in finding a resolution to this crisis," ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told a press conference.

1031 GMT — Israel tanks enter Khiam outskirts in deep south Lebanon incursion: Lebanon media

Israeli tanks have entered the outskirts of Khiam in southern Lebanon, marking a significant incursion, according to Lebanese media.

0918 GMT — Yemen's Houthis confirm drone attack on southern Israel

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they carried out a drone attack on southern Israel, confirming an earlier report by the Israeli military.

"The UAV (drone) force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation targeting the industrial zone of the Israeli enemy in the Ashkelon region," a Houthi military statement said.

Israel's military said the drone "fell in an open area" of Ashkelon, just north of Gaza.

The Houthis claimed the attack "was carried out with a number of drones that have successfully achieved their objectives".

0635 GMT — Israel kills at least 93 displaced Palestinians in single strike

AnIsraeli air strike has hit a five-storey residential building in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, killing 93 Palestinians, and wounding 40 others, with several residents still missing, according to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA.

According to WAFA, Israelbombed a five-story residential building housing about 150 displaced people, belonging to the Abu Nasr family in Beit Lahia and dozens of citizens are still under the rubble, in light of the inability of the Civil Defense and ambulance to reach them.

People on social media were sharing disturbing photos and videos of bodies still being pulled out of the bombed building, wrapped in blankets and quilts.

0324 GMT — US, Israeli defence chiefs discuss regional de-escalation

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant reviewed Israel’s military aggressions and discussed opportunities for regional de-escalation, the Pentagon said.

In a phone call with Gallant, Austin "reiterated the US commitment to a diplomatic arrangement in Lebanon that allows both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border, as well as a hostage release and ceasefire deal in Gaza" said spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder in a statement.

Austin also reaffirmed Washington’s "ironclad support" for the defence of Israel.

0305 GMT — Norway slams Israel for banning UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide strongly criticised the Israeli parliament's decision to ban the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) from operating in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories.

“Norway strongly rejects the legislation adopted by the Knesset today, which will make it impossible for UNRWA to operate in Palestine,” Eide said in a statement.

“This is a serious decision that will severely impact civilian Palestinians. People who are suffering and living in deep need will be pushed even closer to the brink.”

The minister noted that this is “yet another example of Israel ignoring its international legal obligations.”

Eide emphasised that the Knesset's decision will make the entire Middle East even more unstable. “It will also undermine Israel's security,” he added.

He reiterated Norway’s strong support for UNRWA both in political and economic terms while promising that the Israeli decision would be followed up by the United Nations.

0305 GMT — UK expresses grave concern over Knesset ban on UNRWA

The UK said the legislation risks making UNRWA’s essential work for Palestinians impossible, jeopardising the entire international humanitarian response in besieged Gaza and the delivery of essential health and education services in the occupied West Bank.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned earlier that the humanitarian situation in war-torn Gaza “is simply unacceptable.”

“We need to see an immediate ceasefire, the release of the hostages and a significant increase in aid to Gaza,” he said.

Starmer emphasised that under its international obligations, “Israel must ensure that sufficient aid reaches civilians in Gaza,” urging Israeli lawmakers to ensure that UNRWA can continue to carry out its essential work.

0305 GMT — Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain issue joint statement on UNRWA ban

The governments of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain issued a joint statement condemning the approval of the legislation by the Knesset.

“The governments of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain condemn the approval by the Knesset of legislation to prevent UNRWA from operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

“The legislation approved by the Knesset sets a very serious precedent for the work of the United Nations and all organizations of the multilateral system,” they said.

0200 GMT — UN chief 'deeply concerned' over Israeli bills threatening work of UN agency for Palestinian refugees

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern over bills passed by Israel's parliament banning a UN relief agency from operating in the country and the occupied Palestinian territories, which could affect its work in besieged Gaza.

"I am deeply concerned by the adoption today by the Knesset of Israel of two laws concerning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which, if implemented, would likely prevent UNRWA from continuing its essential work in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as mandated by the UN General Assembly," Guterres said in a statement.

0049 GMT — British premier, Lebanese counterpart call for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at his official residence in London, where they engaged in high-level discussions on the escalating conflict in Lebanon and the broader Middle East.

The meeting underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire in Lebanon and the importance of protecting civilian lives and essential infrastructure, according to a statement by 10 Downing Street.

Both leaders underscored the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities, agreeing that a political solution consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 1701 offers a path to stability.

"On the wider regional conflict, the Prime Minister outlined the need for all parties to de-escalate and work towards a long-term sustainable peace in the Middle East," it added.

2312 GMT — Israel's decision to ban UNRWA seeks to starve Palestinian people: Hamas

The Palestinian group Hamas denounced Israel's decision to ban the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) from operating in the country and the occupied Palestinian territories, saying the move aims to "starve the Palestinian people."

At a press conference held evening in Nouakchott, Mauritania, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said the decision was a "challenge to the international community" and a blatant attempt to block critical services for Palestinians.

"The purpose of stopping the activities of this agency is to starve the Palestinian people and cut off various services, including health services," Hamdan said.

2105 GMT — US warns Iran at UN of 'severe consequences' in case of new attacks

The United States has warned Iran at the United Nations Security Council of "severe consequences" if it undertakes any further aggressive acts against Israel or US personnel in the Middle East.

"We will not hesitate to act in self-defence. Let there be no confusion. The United States does not want to see further escalation. We believe this should be the end of the direct exchange of fire between Israel and Iran," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the 15-member council.

2101 GMT — Germany 'sharply' criticises Israeli bill to ban UN Palestinian refugee agency

The German government said it "sharply" criticised a bill passed by Israel's parliament to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees from working in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories.

The Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Assistance, Luise Amtsberg, also said that the move would "effectively make UNRWA's work in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem impossible... jeopardising vital humanitarian aid for millions of people".

2100 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Baalbek rises to 60

The death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanese villages in eastern Lebanon's city of Baalbek has risen to at least 60, security sources and the mayor have said.

2029 GMT — Israeli Cabinet discusses 2nd strike on Iran following drone attack near Netanyahu's home

Israel’s Security Cabinet met for hours to deliberate a possible second military strike on Iran, following a drone attack that struck the Caesarea residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 19, according to Israel's Channel 13.

Although the drone, launched from Lebanon, hit a bedroom window, neither Netanyahu nor his family was present at the time, Israeli media reported.

Security officials told Cabinet ministers during the meeting that Israel's latest response to Iran did not include retaliation for the drone strike, hinting at further action. The Cabinet discussed several potential responses, with a decision expected soon, Channel 13 reported.

