Israel's parliament approved a bill banning the main UN aid agency for the war-devastated Gaza, sparking an international outcry.

Despite objections from the United States and warnings from the UN Security Council, Israeli lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the bill banning the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees, UNRWA, from working in Israel and occupied territories.

"There is a deep connection between Hamas and UNRWA, and Israel cannot put up with it," Yuli Edelstein, one of the lawmakers who sponsored the bill, said in parliament as he presented the proposal.

Even several of Israel's staunch Western allies voiced disquiet at the ban, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying Britain was "gravely concerned".

Germany — which has been a staunch defender of Israel's security — warned it would "effectively make UNRWA's work in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem impossible, jeopardising vital humanitarian aid for millions of people".

Hamas has called the bill an act of "Zionist aggression".

"Devastating consequences"

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the legislation "could have devastating consequences for Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian territory, which is unacceptable."

"There is no alternative to UNRWA," he said in a statement. "The implementation of these laws would be detrimental to the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and for peace and security in the region as a whole. As I said before, UNRWA is indispensable."

"Dangerous precedent"

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) condemned Israel’s decision, calling the passage of the legislation “unprecedented” and warning of severe repercussions for Palestinians, particularly in Gaza.

“The vote by the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) against UNRWA this evening is unprecedented and sets a dangerous precedent. It opposes the UN Charter and violates the State of Israel’s obligations under international law,” Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X.

Israel’s decision is part of an “ongoing campaign to discredit UNRWA and delegitimize its role towards providing human-development assistance and services to Palestine refugees,” he added, saying the legislation would further devastate Palestinians, who have faced “more than a year of sheer hell.”

"People are even closer to the brink"

Reiterating Norway’s strong support for UNRWA both in political and economic terms, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide strongly rejects the legislation, which will make it impossible for UNRWA to operate in Palestine.

“This is a serious decision that will severely impact civilian Palestinians. People who are suffering and living in deep need will be pushed even closer to the brink,” the minister says, noting this is "another example of Israel ignoring its international legal obligations.”

Eide emphasized that the Knesset's decision will make the entire Middle East even more unstable.

Switzerland also voiced concern over the Israeli ban against the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

"Israel has passed two laws banning cooperation with UNRWA, seeking to limit its presence in Israel and the (occupied Palestinian territory) OPT," the Foreign Ministry said on X.

"Switzerland is concerned about the humanitarian, political and legal implications of these decisions," it added.

"Agency's work is irreplaceable"

The governments of Ireland, Slovenia and Spain also issued a joint statement, underscoring the critical importance of UNRWA’s work, which provides essential aid and support to millions of Palestinian refugees.

The statement said the agency’s work is "essential and irreplaceable," especially amid recent escalations of the conflict in Gaza that have left civilians in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

"The legislation approved by the Knesset sets a very serious precedent for the work of the United Nations and for all organizations of the multilateral system," the statement said, expressing deep concern about the move's impact on international humanitarian operations.

The countries reiterated their intention to ensure the agency's “viability” and pledged continued collaboration with global partners to uphold UNRWA’s humanitarian mandate.