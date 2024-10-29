WORLD
Iran seeks to triple military budget rising tensions with Israel
Iran accuses Israel of having carried out a wave of sabotage attacks and assassinations targeting its nuclear programme.
Iran does not recognise Israel, and the two countries have fought a shadow war for years.  / Photo: AFP
October 29, 2024

Iran's government has proposed to triple its military budget, its spokeswoman said on Tuesday, as tensions with Israel rise following recent tit-for-tat missile strikes.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani outlined the move that would see "a significant increase of more than 200 percent in the country's military budget" at a news conference in Tehran.

She did not elaborate and Tehran has not disclosed any figures, but according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute think tank, Iran's military spending in 2023 was about $10.3 billion.

The proposed budget will be debated, with lawmakers expected to finalise it in March.

Iran and Israel on Monday accused each other of endangering Middle East peace in a heated exchange at a UN meeting.

It came days after Israel carried out strikes on Iran in response to an October 1 missile barrage that Tehran launched against Israel.

The Iranian army reported four soldiers killed and damage to "radar systems".

'Special attention'

Iran's October 1st strike, involving 200 missiles, was in retaliation for attacks that killed the leaders of the groups Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as one of its own commanders.

"All efforts have been made to meet the country's defence needs and special attention has been paid to this issue," the government spokeswoman Mohajerani said.

The regional tensions flared after Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza to eliminate the Palestinian group Hamas after an unprecedented October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

Since last month, Israel has also been battling Lebanon's Hezbollah movement.

SOURCE:AFP
