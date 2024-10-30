Wednesday, October 30, 2024

1918 GMT — Lebanon PM hopes for ceasefire with Israel in 'coming hours or days'

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said he was striving for a ceasefire in the Israeli war on Lebanon within days.

"We are doing our best... to have a ceasefire within the coming hours or days," Mikati said during a televised interview with Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed, adding that he was "cautiously optimistic".

Separately Israel's public broadcaster, KAN, published what it said is a draft proposal for a ceasefire.

According to the proposal, Israel and Lebanon will implement the UN's 1701 and 1559 proposals.

The Lebanese forces will monitor and enforce the resolution, which will be finalised during the 60-day ceasefire, while Israel withdraws its forces within seven days.

1839 GMT — WHO urges ceasefire to protect Gaza's collapsing health system

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has reiterated his call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, stressing that it is the only viable solution to protect Gaza’s collapsing health care system.

"Lives depend on it," Tedros wrote on X. "As the situation continues to worsen across the Strip, especially in the north, keeping hospitals functional is of utmost importance.”

1828 GMT — UN urges protection of cultural sites after Israeli strikes in Lebanon's Baalbek

The UN has urged the protection of cultural heritage sites on Wednesday after reported Israeli airstrikes on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon.

"Clearly, we do not want to see any harm, tend to people and also to the cultural heritage," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

"I think one of the things we've seen in conflicts in recent years is the destruction of cultural heritage that can never be replaced," he added.

1824 GMT — Death toll rises to 19 at Israel's attacks on Lebanon

At least 19 people were killed and 15 injured in two Israeli attacks against eastern Lebanon, according to officials.

Eight people were killed in an initial assessment following an airstrike on a residential home in a town in the Baalbek district of eastern Lebanon, according to the state Health Ministry.

The ministry added that “the successive Israeli airstrikes on the town of Sohmor in the Western Bekaa district resulted in an initial toll of 11 people killed and 11 others wounded,” without specifying the nature of the injuries.

1823 GMT — US urges Israel to protect civilian lives, cultural sites in Lebanon

The United States has urged Israel to protect civilian lives and cultural sites in Lebanon after Israel began heavy airstrikes on the historic city of Baalbek and surrounding villages in the eastern Bekaa region.

While the US supports Israel's right to pursue Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said it was critical its assaults do not threaten civilians, especially in densely populated areas such as Baalbek.

1810 GMT — Hezbollah fires rockets at military camp near Israel's Tel Aviv

Lebanon's Hezbollah has said it fired rockets at a military training camp southeast of Israel's Tel Aviv.

The group said in a statement that it targeted a camp "for training special units southeast of Tel Aviv with advanced rockets".

1802 GMT — Lebanese death toll tops 2,820 in Israel's broader regional war

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 2,822 people and injured 12,937 others since October 2023, Lebanon’s health ministry has said.

It also noted that 11 people were killed and 15 others were wounded in Israeli strikes on a town in the eastern Bekaa Valley.

"The successive raids by the Israeli enemy on the town of Sohmor in west Bekaa... resulted in the martyrdom of 11 people and the injury of 15 others," the health ministry said in a statement.

1759 GMT — UN chief condemns Israeli attack on residential building in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Israel's attack on a residential building in Gaza that killed nearly 100 people.

At least 93 Palestinians were killed Tuesday and dozens were injured in a strike on the building in the town of Beit Lahia, according to the Health Ministry in the enclave.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference that Guterres was "deeply shocked" by reports of the airstrike and the UN chief "unequivocally condemns the widespread killing and injury of civilians and the ongoing displacement of the population."

"All parties to the conflict must comply by their obligations on international law, including the obligation to protect civilians," said Dujarric.

1749 GMT — African Union chief calls on UN to take ‘decisive action’ over Israel’s ban on UNRWA

The African Union Commission chairperson has called on both the UN General Assembly and Security Council to take "decisive action" over Israel’s move to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

In a statement, Moussa Faki Mahamat said that if the decision is implemented it “would prevent UN humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people under Israeli occupation and already under unprecedented and continued physical attack for the past year."

1718 GMT — Four Palestinians injured by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank

Four Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to a local activist.

Mohammad Ayad Awad said Israeli forces staged three military raids into the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

"Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters, injuring three people, while dozens suffered temporary asphyxiation," he added. Another Palestinian was wounded in the back by a rubber bullet by army forces, he added.

1716 GMT — UNIFIL urges parties to commit to UN Resolution 1701

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has reiterated its demand for parties to commit to UN Resolution 1701 to ease the escalating situation in Lebanon.

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti, told reporters remotely from Beirut that tensions have surged dramatically in the recent weeks, which he said transformed the hostilities into a more lethal and intense conflict.

He said the actions of the Israeli military and Hezbollah are putting peacekeepers in danger, whether through crossfire or deliberate attacks, but UNIFIL continues to stay in contact with Lebanese and Israeli authorities and is urging de-escalation.

"Our message to them is clear, recommit to resolution 1701, in action and not just words," said the spokesperson.

1653 GMT — Israel strikes fuel reservoirs in Lebanon's Bekaa region

The Israeli military has said it had attacked fuel reservoirs located in military complexes of Hezbollah's logistical empowerment unit in Lebanon's Bekaa region.

One Lebanese source told Reuters that one of the massive explosions that created a huge column of black smoke had been caused by strikes on Hezbollah's fuel stores.

1535 GMT — Israel claims it will ensure Gaza aid, despite new UNRWA ban

Israel has said that it will make sure aid gets into Gaza despite a new law it passed this week banning authorities from having any contact with the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA or the agency operating in the country.

"Israel remains committed to international law and to ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, through international organisations that are free of terrorist activity, such as @WFP @UNICEF @WHO and many others," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

1522 GMT — US tracking nearly 500 incidents of civilian harm during Gaza war

US State Department officials have identified nearly 500 potential incidents of civilian harm during Israel's military offensive in Gaza involving US-furnished weapons, but have not taken further action on any of them, three sources, including a US official familiar with the matter, said this week.

The incidents — some of which might have violated international humanitarian law, according to the sources — have been recorded since Oct. 7, 2023, when the Israeli war on Gaza started.

They are being collected by the State Department's Civilian Harm Incident Response Guidance, a formal mechanism for tracking and assessing any reported misuse of US-origin weapons. State Department officials gathered the incidents from public and non-public sources, including media reporting, civil society groups and foreign government contacts.

None of the Gaza cases had yet reached the third stage of action, said a former US official familiar with the matter. Options, the former official said, could range from working with Israel's government to help mitigate harm, to suspending existing arms export licenses or withholding future approvals.

1510 GMT — Saudi Arabia to host Arab-Islamic summit to address Israeli war

Saudi Arabia has said it will host a joint Arab-Islamic summit on Nov. 11 to address Israeli assaults in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon, as well as regional developments.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the planned summit will be a follow-up of a previous summit held in Riyadh on Nov. 11, 2023, to discuss the Israeli war on Gaza.

The ministry condemned the continued Israeli “crimes and violations” against Palestinians, as well as the attacks in Lebanon, highlighting the serious risks posed to regional security and stability.

1449 GMT — UN warns Israel about 'dismantling' UNRWA's Gaza aid operations

The United Nations Security Council has "strongly warned against any attempts to dismantle or diminish" the operations and mandate of the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA after Israel passed a law banning its operations.

In a statement adopted by consensus, the 15-member body expressed grave concern over the legislation adopted by the Israeli parliament on Monday.

The council "urged the Israeli Government to abide by its international obligations, respect the privileges and immunities of UNRWA and live up to its responsibility to allow and facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms into and throughout the entire Gaza Strip."

1359 GMT — UNRWA chief warns agency might halt activities without UNGA intervention

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has warned that agency’s operations might cease without the involvement of the UN General Assembly.

"UNRWA’s ability to implement its mandate was under threat," wrote Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini to Philemon Yang, president of the UN General Assembly, in a letter.

"Today, I must inform you that the Agency is under such physical, political, and operational attack – unprecedented in UN history – that implementation of its mandate may become impossible without decisive intervention by the General Assembly," Lazzarini said.

"The consequences for Palestinians, for Israel, and for the region will be grave," he warned.

1346 GMT — Israel's UNWRA decision needs to be 'reversed very quickly': UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he is “very worried and concerned” about the Israeli ban on the UN refugee for Palestinian refugees and that it needs to be “reversed very, very quickly.”

Responding to a question by Green Party MP for Bristol, Carla Denyer at the House of Commons, Starmer described the situation in Gaza as a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

Denyer underlined that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) “mandated that Israel ensures access to life-saving aid in Gaza under Article Two of the Genocide Convention, yet the Israeli government has voted to effectively block its delivery.”

“Does the Prime Minister agree that banning UNRWA is a breach of international law, and how much more evidence does he need before calling out what is happening as a genocide and acting in line with the UK's responsibilities as a signatory of the Genocide Convention?” Denyer asked.

1334 GMT — Strikes hit Lebanon's Baalbek after Israel evacuation call: report

Strikes rocked the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek and its outskirts, an AFP correspondent has reported, hours after Israel issued an evacuation call for the area.

Baalbek mayor Mustafa al Shall confirmed strikes hit the city and surrounding areas, without providing further details.

1325 GMT — Hezbollah's new leader vows to uphold predecessor Nasrallah's 'war plan'

Hezbollah's new leader, Naim Qassem, has said he would stick to the war strategy laid out by his predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by Israeli forces last month after full-scale fighting broke out.

"My work programme is a continuation of the work programme of our leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah," Qassem said in his first remarks as Hezbollah leader, pledging to press on with "the war plan that he (Nasrallah) developed with the leadership" of the Iran-backed group.

In a pre-recorded speech Qassem said the movement was not "fighting on anyone's behalf," adding that Iran "supports us but doesn't want anything" in return.

1316 GMT — Israel says 15 rockets fired from Lebanon

The Israeli army has said it detected the launch of 15 rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel.

A military statement said air-raid sirens sounded in the Galilee region and Haifa Bay after 15 rockets were fired from Lebanon. The army said some of the rockets were intercepted while others impacted the ground in open areas.

Israeli Channel 12 said sounds of explosion s were heard as a result of rocket interceptions. No injuries or damage were reported.

1309 GMT — Dozens more Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli Gaza strikes

At least 29 more Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza, according to medical sources and witnesses.

An air strike targeted a refugee tent west of Deir al Balah in central Gaza, killing three people and wounding several others, the source said.

Most of the injured in the Israeli attack were children, he added.

Four more people, including a child and two women, were killed in another strike targeting a home east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the source added.

Several people were also injured in Israeli artillery shelling targeting their home in Rafah in southern Gaza.

1247 GMT — Israel claims killing deputy head of elite Hezbollah force

The Israeli army has said it had killed the deputy head of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, in a strike in the Nabatieh area of south Lebanon.

"In an intelligence-directed strike, the Israeli air force struck and eliminated Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, deputy commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces, in the area of Nabatieh," the army said in a statement, adding that Shahadi had previously run Radwan operations in Syria and overseen "terror attacks in southern Lebanon".

1231 GMT — CIA director, other officials to visit Middle East for talks: US official

US officials including CIA Director William Burns and envoys Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein will visit Egypt and Israel on Thursday to discuss issues involving Iran, Lebanon and the release of hostages in Gaza, a US official said as Washington seeks to de-escalate tensions in the region.

CENTCOM Commander General Erik Kurilla also is in the region and will visit Israel, the official said on Wednesday.

1225 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu is 'enemy of humanity': Erdogan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the world is witnessing "shameful days for humanity as 50,000 innocents have been brutally murdered," referring to Israel's lethal war on Gaza.

He also noted that "two million bombarded" in the Palestinian territory. "No deterrent steps being taken to stop ‘enemy of humanity [Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu,'" Erdogan said, adding: "This is the downfall of humanity."

1222 GMT — Hamas open to any truce deal that includes Israeli withdrawal

A Hamas official said that the group had not received any proposals for a Gaza ceasefire but would discuss any ideas that include an Israeli withdrawal.

"We have not officially received any comprehensive proposal. We are prepared to engage with any ideas or proposals presented to us, provided they ultimately lead to an end to the war and a withdrawal by the army from the (Gaza) Strip," the official told AFP.

The official, who preferred to remain anonymous, added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is obstructing truce efforts to push an agenda of "genocide, ethnic cleansing and displacement" made possible by the absence of US pressure.

"We have told the mediators that Hamas is ready if (Israel) agrees to a proposal for a ceasefire, complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, return of displaced people to their homes in Gaza including the north, entry of sufficient aid for our people and a serious prisoner exchange deal," he said, referring to ceasefire conditions Hamas has repeatedly brought to negotiations.

1137 GMT — Israeli army orders civilians in Lebanon’s Baalbek to leave ahead of air strikes

The Israeli army ordered civilians in Baalbek in eastern Lebanon to immediately leave their areas ahead of air strikes.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X that residents of the city and the nearby towns of Ain Bourday and Douris must leave the area through routes defined by the Israeli army.

He warned that the army will “forcefully operate" in the targeted areas against what he calls Hezbollah assets there.

An important urban centre in the Bekaa Valley, Baalbek is famed for its towering Roman ruins. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is home to over 100,000 people.

1054 GMT — Israeli minister's comment on new Hezbollah chief will not deter 'resistance': Hezbollah

Senior Hezbollah official Hassan Fadlallah said a remark by Israeli defence minister suggesting the Lebanese group's new chief, Naim Qassem, would not hold the post for long would not deter the group's 'resistance'.

Israel's Yoav Gallant posted a photo of Qassem on X with the caption: "Temporary appointment. Not for long."

1050 GMT — Gaza death toll rises to over 43,163 amid Israeli attacks

At least 102 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 43,163, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 101,510 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“The Israeli occupation has committed five massacres of families in the last 24 hours, resulting in 102 deaths and 287 injuries,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1033 GMT — Iran says missile production unaffected by Israel strikes

Iran said that there had been "no interruption" in its production of missiles after Israel said its strikes on Iran last week hit missile production facilities.

"There has been no interruption in the process of producing offensive systems such as missiles," Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh told reporters.

0947 GMT — Gaza mediators to propose truce of 'less than a month': source with knowledge of talks

Mediators for a ceasefire in Gaza are to propose a truce of "less than a month" to Hamas, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP.

Meetings between Mossad head David Barnea, CIA Director Bill Burns and Qatar's prime minister in Doha, which concluded on Monday, discussed proposing a "short-term" truce of "less than a month", the source said on condition of anonymity because of the talks' sensitivity.

0937 GMT — Hezbollah drone hits aviation factory in northern Israel

A Hezbollah drone hit a factory that produces aviation parts in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya, causing minor damage, according to local media.

"In the last few minutes, an explosion was heard in the north of the city. Damage was caused to an industrial building, without a siren,” a spokesperson for Nahariya City said.

“The issue is under investigation, and the security forces are searching the area."

According to The Times of Israel portal, the factory hit by the drone produces aviation parts.

0847 GMT — Japan expresses ‘grave concern’ over Israeli move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Japan has expressed “grave concern” over Israel’s move to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

“It is extremely important to sustainably ensure an enabling environment for humanitarian assistance activities by UNRWA and other international organizations, and Japan strongly urges the government of Israel to maintain such an environment in a sustainable manner,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also expressed “deep concern” about the further worsening of the humanitarian situation that “is already dire due to the protracted fighting in the Gaza Strip, as well as the further deterioration of humanitarian conditions in areas including the West Bank and Lebanon.”

The ministry said ensuring “neutrality” was crucial for the UN agency as it operates in a challenging environment.

0800 GMT — Syrians fleeing Lebanon face risks of repression at home — HRW

Human Rights Watch warned that Syrians fleeing Israel's onslaught on Lebanon could face repression at home as more than 355,000 Syrians returned in more than a month of war.

"Syrians escaping Lebanon, particularly men, risk arbitrary detention and abuse by Syrian authorities," the group said in a statement.

"The deaths in custody of deportees under suspicious circumstances highlight the blatant risk of arbitrary detention, abuse and persecution for those fleeing back," said HRW's deputy Middle East director, Adam Coogle.

0753 GMT — 80 Israelis, including 64 soldiers, police killed in October amid ongoing conflict

At least 80 Israelis, most of them soldiers taking part in offensives in southern Lebanon or Gaza, have been killed by the Hezbollah and Hamas groups this month.

In a comment on the figure, Israeli Army Radio dubbed the month "black October," as 64 soldiers and police, along with 16 civilians, were killed in either southern Lebanon and Gaza or in attacks inside Israel by Palestinians or rocket attacks from Lebanon and Iraq.

The broadcaster said 33 soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon, while 16 were killed in Gaza.

0713 GMT — EU foreign policy chief condemns Israeli attack that killed dozens in northern Gaza

The European Union's foreign policy chief condemned the killing of Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza after an Israeli army attack reportedly killed at least 100 Palestinians in the Beit Lahia area.

"The images from Beit Lahiya in #Gaza are horrifying. At least 100 people have been killed in another IDF (Israeli military) attack," Josep Borrell said on X.

"We will not stop condemning this and calling for accountability," he said, adding that the principles of proportionality and protection of civilians were being "brutally disregarded."

0045 GMT — Palestine weighs bringing Israel’s UNRWA ban before UNSC

The Palestinian presidency said that it plans to take diplomatic action in response to the Israeli Knesset's approval of laws banning the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) from operating in Israel.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the presidency decided to urgently engage with countries hosting Palestinian refugees to explore the possibility of bringing the matter before the UN Security Council and the General Assembly.

The decision on UNRWA's presence is linked to resolving the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy, according to the presidency.

It held the Israeli government fully responsible for the serious repercussions of the decision.

It also emphasised that without a just solution to the Palestinian issue based on international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, "all ongoing aggressive and unacceptable Israeli practices will not bring security and stability but will instead escalate tensions in the region."

0152 GMT — Turkish envoy to UN announces joint letter urging arms embargo on Israel

Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN announced that Türkiye, along with a coalition of key nations, has issued a joint letter calling for a halt to arms transfers to Israel.

Addressing an open debate on "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question," Ahmet Yildiz emphasised that Israel has pushed the region to the brink of an all-out war with unprecedented war crimes.

"We make this collective call for immediate steps to halt the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel in all cases where there are reasonable grounds to suspect they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as stipulated in General Assembly Resolution ES-10/24 of 18 September 2024," he said.

"This is essential to end Israel's illegal occupation, deter further violations against civilians in Gaza and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as well as in Lebanon, and prevent further regional escalation."

0011 GMT — Palestine's UN envoy warns thousands in northern Gaza face imminent execution by Israel

Palestine's permanent representative to the UN has warned that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in northern Gaza face imminent execution for refusing to abandon their land and homes, criticising those who protect Israel, their tormentors.

Riyad Mansour was speaking at a session of the UN Security Council focused on the situation in the Middle East.

After addressing the conditions in Gaza, particularly its northern areas, Mansour said, "Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are at immediate risk of death and face execution for refusing to leave their lands."

"Palestinians are besieged and subjected to bombing and starvation. They know that if they leave their areas, they will not be allowed to return," he added.

2050 GMT — Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Jordan condemn Israeli UNRWA ban

Palestine, Jordan and Saudi Arabia have strongly condemned the Israeli Knesset's passing of a law to ban the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said the Israeli move against UNRWA represents "a flagrant violation of international law and the obligations of Israel as the occupying power" to the Palestinian territories.

The Palestinian Presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh rejected the Israeli banning of UNRWA, considering it a "challenge to international legitimacy and UN resolution."

Meanwhile, a statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry described the law as a "flagrant violation" of international law and a part of Israel's "ethnic cleansing" against the Palestinian population.

2241 GMT — UN chief writes letter to Israeli PM protesting UNRWA ban

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protesting a new law that could effectively cripple the UN agency responsible for aiding Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

In the letter, which was seen by the AFP news agency, Guterres said the law could have "devastating consequences" for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank because there is no reasonable alternative to UNRWA for providing the aid and assistance these people need.

"I appeal to you and to the government of Israel to prevent such devastating consequences and to allow UNRWA to continue carrying out its activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, in accordance with its obligations under international law," Guterres wrote.

2014 GMT — Israeli attacks in Gaza, West Bank have killed over 11,800 students: Palestinian Education Ministry

More than 11,825 Palestinian students have been killed in Israeli attacks since October of last year, the Palestinian Education Ministry said.

The ministry, based in Ramallah, published data outlining the scale of violence targeting students and educational institutions across the Palestinian territories.

The report revealed that Gaza alone has witnessed the killing of more than 11,057 school-age students, with more than 16,897 others wounded.

