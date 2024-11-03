TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia aim to boost trade to $10 billion
Joint business forum between Ankara and Riyadh has highlighted the growing importance of the bilateral economic relationship.
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia aim to boost trade to $10 billion
The two countries have recently signed several agreements to facilitate trade and investment.  / Photo: AA
November 3, 2024

The Turkish metropolis of Istanbul hosted a joint forum on Sunday with Turkish and Saudi businesses organised by the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK) to advance collaboration between the sides.

Attending the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Business Forum, Saudi Arabia's Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi highlighted the importance of Turkish products in Saudi Arabia.

"We have much to learn from Türkiye’s success and position in the services sector," Al-Qasabi said at the event, which brought together Turkish and Saudi business leaders.

He also emphasised the need for shared opportunities in sectors like mining, health care and tourism, urging Turkish businesses to join Saudi Arabia's transformation under Vision 2030.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat underscored the strength of bilateral trade, announcing that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia would surpass $8 billion in mutual trade this year.

"Our goal for 2025 is to surpass the $10 billion psychological threshold," Bolat said.

He attributed this momentum to the commitment of the two countries' leaders, adding that bilateral economic and defence ties were "nearing an excellent level and continue to grow."

RelatedIstanbul hosts Turkish-Arab Economic Forum for further cooperation

Ankara-Riyadh trade volume hits $6.4 billion

DEIK President Nail Olpak echoed these goals, pointing out that the trade volume between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia had reached $6.4 billion as of September.

"I see the potential for this figure to exceed $10 billion," Olpak said, encouraging further investment in joint projects, including third-country collaborations, especially in Africa.

He also noted that agreements signed at the forum would facilitate new cooperation.

"Türkiye has robust infrastructure across sectors, and Saudi Arabia’s reforms provide significant opportunities for Turkish investors."

Highlighting recent successes, Bolat said Turkish contractors won the most construction bids in Saudi Arabia in 2023, securing contracts worth $2.3 billion and hoping to exceed $3 billion by year-end.

He added that free trade negotiations between Türkiye and the Gulf Cooperation Council, initiated in March, were advancing, with expectations that these developments will "add momentum to the mutual economic relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia."

Bolat also mentioned broader economic goals, predicting that Türkiye’s per capita income would reach $15,000 by the end of the year, alongside a $1.2 trillion national income and $375 billion in exports.

RelatedTürkiye aims to finalise trade talks with Gulf Council by end of 2024
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us