WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel's outlawing of UNRWA 'will only deepen suffering' in Gaza: WHO
Severing ties with UNRWA, a lifeline for millions of Palestinian refugees, will intensify civilian suffering and health crises in the occupied enclave without improving Israel's security, WHO chief warns.
Israel's outlawing of UNRWA 'will only deepen suffering' in Gaza: WHO
UNRWA provides assistance to nearly six million Palestinian refugees across occupied Gaza and West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria. / Photo: AP
November 4, 2024

The chief of the World Health Organization denounced Israel's decision to cut ties with the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, saying it would not make the country safer while increasing civilian suffering in Gaza.

"Let me be clear: There is simply no alternative to UNRWA," the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a video posted on X on Monday.

"This ban will not make Israel safer. It will only deepen the suffering of the people of Gaza and increase the risk of disease outbreaks," Tedros added.

His comments came after Israel said it had formally notified the UN of its decision to sever ties with UNRWA, after Israeli lawmakers backed the move last week.

The suspension of the agency, which coordinates nearly all aid in war-ravaged Gaza, sparked global condemnation including from key Israeli backer the United States.

The move is expected to come into force in late January, with the UN Security Council warning it would have severe consequences for millions of Palestinians.

Israel has accused a dozen UNRWA employees of taking part in the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

A series of probes found some "neutrality related issues" at UNRWA but said Israel had not provided evidence for its chief allegations.

Agency supports nearly 6M Palestinian refugees

UNRWA, which was established in 1949 after the first Arab-Israeli conflict following Israel's creation a year earlier, provides assistance to nearly six million Palestinian refugees across Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

"Every day, it provides thousands of medical consultations and vaccinated hundreds of children," Tedros said, adding that many humanitarian partners rely on UNRWA's logistical networks to get supplies into besieged Gaza.

He said that the UNRWA staff his organisation had worked with were "dedicated health and humanitarian professionals who work tirelessly for their communities under unimaginable circumstances".

Israel's retaliatory attacks has killed 43,374 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us