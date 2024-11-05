The presidential elections 2024 in the United States was marred by violence and heightened tensions, with incidents reported across multiple states.

On November 5 morning, federal authorities arrested a 25-year-old Michigan man, Isaac Sissel, in Ann Arbor, for allegedly threatening to kill former President Donald Trump and conservative Christians if Trump were to win the election.

According to court records, Sissel had sent an anonymous message to the FBI National Threat Operations Center, claiming possession of a stolen AR-15, hollow-point ammunition, and a chemical irritant.

He reportedly had plans to carry out an attack against conservatives and linked his threats to Reddit accounts with names like “ShootUpTrumpRally” and “PlanningToShootTrump.”

“I have a stolen AR-15 and a target I refuse to name so I can continue to get away with my plans,” he threatened, according to court records. “Without a specific victim or ability to find the place I hid the gun, there’s not a thing the FBI can do until I complete the attack.”

Security concerns also escalated in Washington D.C., as the US Capitol Police arrested a man at the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC), which is a gathering destination for tourists, during the screening process.

The man reportedly smelled like fuel and carried a torch and a flare gun, prompting authorities to close the CVC to tours and launch an investigation.

“Our officers just arrested a man who was stopped during our screening process at the CVC… The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can,” it said on X.

Capitol Police later found his vehicle near 9th and Maryland Avenue NE, which they cleared, with further details pending.

Bomb threats

Meanwhile, the FBI addressed widespread reports of bomb threats targeting polling sites in several states, deeming them not credible.

“The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains. None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far.”

“Election integrity is among the FBI’s highest priorities. We will continue to work closely with our state and local law enforcement partners to respond to any threats to our elections and to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote,” the Bureau said.

The pattern of election-related threats continued the next day, November 6, as violence erupted at polling stations. In Fowler, New York, state police arrested a man who, after being denied the right to vote due to his status as an unregistered convicted felon, allegedly threatened to "burn the place down" and return with a firearm.

''The police launched a search for the man, who fled the scene but was shortly apprehended.'' the statement said, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

Assault on election judge

Another violent confrontation took place on November 3 in Illinois, where 24-year-old Daniel Schmidt was charged after assaulting an election judge at a polling site.

Schmidt faces multiple counts of aggravated battery, including to a victim over 60, as well as resisting arrest, underscoring the intensity of tensions surrounding this year’s election.

Extensive security measures

In the weeks leading up to the US presidential election, law enforcement agencies across the country started implementing extensive security measures, reflecting a growing climate of fear and distrust surrounding American elections.

Officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, set up emergency hubs to address potential disruptions, while in Georgia, all new officers now receive election law training as a proactive step against voter intimidation.

Local law enforcement agencies nationwide coordinated with election officials, preparing for potential bomb threats, hoaxes, and other disruptions.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner took a hardline stance against voter intimidation, warning, “We do have the cuffs. We do have the jail cells… F around and find out,” a statement that highlighted the city’s commitment to election integrity.

As the country braces for post-election fallout, concerns remain high. A recent poll by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reveals that American voters are deeply uneasy about potential violence and efforts to overturn the results.

About four in 10 registered voters expressed serious concerns about violent attempts to interfere with the election outcome, with a similar number worried about legal challenges.

Roughly one-third of voters expressed fears over efforts by local or state officials to block certification of the results, a sentiment reflecting the fragile state of American democracy.

These incidents and concerns paint a picture of a deeply divided nation where threats of violence, fears of intimidation, and uncertainties about the post-election period weigh heavily on voters’ minds.