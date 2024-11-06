Widespread criticism of the Biden administration’s steadfast support for Israel echoed across social media, with many attributing Kamala Harris’s flagging poll numbers to this controversial stance.

The Biden administration’s approach to Israel’s war in Gaza and Lebanon has driven significant discontent among local voters. In a closely contested battleground state, this disenchantment could prove decisive in a tight presidential race.

“Genocide is costly after all,” remarked Omar Suleiman, a prominent leader in the Muslim American community, responding to initial tallies.

He continued in a post, “And those who responded to that agony with sheer arrogance are responsible for their own downfall. The rest of us will keep fighting evil whether it’s wrapped in red or blue.”

With the Associated Press reporting Donald Trump in the lead across 31 states and Vice President Kamala Harris holding 12, the intense showdown between Trump and Harris sparked fervent commentary.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and owner of X (formerly Twitter) and a vocal Trump advocate, wrote, “Game, set and match,” adding in a later post, “The prophecy has been fulfilled!”

Amish support for Trump

The Amish, often disengaged from mainstream politics, emerged as an unexpected Trump-leaning bloc in Pennsylvania, with reports suggesting 180,000 Amish voters had cast ballots for him.

This turnout, attributed by some to the community’s discontent with the Biden administration, underscored Trump’s appeal across surprising demographics.

Musk acknowledged this shift by sharing the song “Amish Paradise” with the caption, “Great song.”

Social media user enthusiasm was equally high. One commenter claimed, “President Trump won more votes out of Lancaster County than in 2020. The Amish delivered.”

Unwavering support for Israel

Criticism of the Biden administration’s unwavering support for Israel reverberated online, with many linking this stance to Harris’s lagging numbers.

Prominent campaign adviser Peter Daou condemned the administration’s policy in Gaza, posting, “This is what killing babies for a year gets you,” before later adding, “Genocide wasn’t a good election strategy.”

Others suggested that, despite slight variations, both candidates would likely maintain US backing for Israel, with one voter noting that “both candidates will end up supporting genocide in Gaza”.

Reflecting a blunt take on the election’s outcome, William Youmans, a professor at George Washington University, tweeted, “It’s the genocide, stupid.”

Divided reactions among political commentators

The election’s implications for global power dynamics sparked reactions among pundits. Ian Bremmer, a political scientist, summarised the situation tersely, writing, “Putin: winning; Iran: screwed; China: nervous.”

In contrast, TV host Jimmy Failla made light of the Democrats’ loss, quipping, “Nothing could be funnier than Democrats calling Trump racist for 10 years and losing because black men voted for him. Hilarious.”

Meanwhile, Sean Johnson, a CEO and investor who supported Harris, critiqued the Democrats’ introspection, remarking, “I voted for her. I think he’s a bad guy. But if you lose the senate, house, electoral college, and popular vote, and you think the lesson is half the country is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, and stupid… wrong lesson. And the same thing will likely happen in 2028.”

Trump endorser Bill Mitchell dismissed Harris’s candidacy with a scathing remark: “Women don’t want the first woman president to be an idiot.” This tweet echoed widely, with many social media posts arguing women “deserve better representation.”

Riley Gaines, host of “Gaines for Girls,” credited Trump’s potential success to Musk’s acquisition of X, stating, “This election cycle would have been very different had Elon not bought X.”

Activist Medea Benjamin, an outspoken critic of both candidates, lamented, “A lot of Americans… like what Donald Trump is selling—racism, sexism, hatred of immigrants. And, along with Harris, genocide against Palestinians. Sad but true.”