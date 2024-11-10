WORLD
3 MIN READ
Teen in Canada becomes first case of bird flu in country
Bird flu is most commonly found in wild birds and poultry, but has more recently been detected in mammals, with an outbreak in cattle seen across the United States this year.
Teen in Canada becomes first case of bird flu in country
Officials said the infection probably came from a bird or animal. / Photo: AP Archive
November 10, 2024

A teenager in British Columbia has become the first person in Canada to test positive for bird flu, authorities said.

This person is receiving treatment in a children's hospital for H5 avian flu, the provincial health department said.

The source of contagion and any possible contacts are being investigated.

Officials said on Saturday the infection probably came from a bird or animal.

"This is a rare event," British Columbia Health Officer Bonnie Henry said.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation to fully understand the source of exposure here in BC."

RelatedWHO warns of high mortality rate in humans from bird flu outbreak

Bird flu is most commonly found in wild birds and poultry, but has more recently been detected in mammals, with an outbreak in cattle seen across the United States this year.

It can occasionally infect humans through close contact or contaminated environments.

Scientists have voiced concern about the growing number of mammals becoming infected by bird flu, even if cases in humans remain rare.

They fear a high rate of transmission could facilitate a mutation of the virus, which could enable it to be passed from one human to another.

In September officials said a person in Missouri became the first in the United States to test positive for bird flu without a known exposure to infected animals.

All previous bird flu cases in the United States have been among farmworkers, including the very first, in 2022.

In the decades since H5 has been found in humans, there have been rare cases where an animal source cannot be identified.

But there has so far not been evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission, which would significantly increase the threat level.

RelatedGlobal pandemic treaty negotiations extended until 2025 — WHO
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us