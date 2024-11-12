TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish first lady meets UN chief on sidelines of COP29
The meeting addressed efforts related to the Zero Waste Project, initiated under Emine Erdogan's patronage, as well as issues concerning climate crisis and environmental protection.
Turkish first lady meets UN chief on sidelines of COP29
Emine Erdogan also briefed Guterres on the ongoing work of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, which she chairs. / Photo: AA
November 12, 2024

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan has met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29).

In her role as Chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, Erdogan held discussions with Guterres at the Blue Zone area of COP29.

The meeting addressed efforts to combat climate change and environmental issues, focusing particularly on the Zero Waste Project initiated under her patronage.

During the meeting, Erdogan also briefed Guterres on the ongoing work of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, which she chairs.

RelatedWhat’s the Zero Waste initiative being championed by Turkish First Lady

Tackling climate crisis

Türkiye is steadily positioning itself as a global leader in environmental sustainability, with First Lady Emine Erdogan at the forefront of the nation’s efforts.

Since taking over as chair of the UN Advisory Board on Zero Waste, First Lady Emine Erdogan has played a crucial role in advancing Türkiye’s ambitious Zero Waste Project.

Launched under her patronage in 2017, the initiative aims to combat climate change by reducing waste at its source, optimising resource use, and promoting recycling efforts nationwide.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us