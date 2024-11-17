WORLD
Bangladesh extends army's judicial powers for another 60 days
The transitional government in Dhaka says the decision to extend the army's judicial powers aims to improve law and order.
Army personnel stand guard in front of Shahbagh Police Station in Dhaka. / Photo: Reuters
November 17, 2024

The transitional government in Bangladesh has extended the army's judicial powers for another 60 days to continue its crackdown on crime, the Ministry of Public Administration announced Saturday.

The order, issued on Friday, grants judicial authority to army commissioned officers, as well as personnel from the air force and navy, enabling them to carry out crime-control measures.

Officers from the Bangladesh Coast Guard and Border Guard, who patrol water and land borders, are also included under this directive.

Since the government first authorised these powers on September 17, the army has arrested 2,500 suspects for possession of illegal weapons and drugs and has recovered more than 6,000 weapons.

The Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus-led transitional government took office on August 8, following a student- and civilian-led uprising that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

Speaking in Dhaka on Saturday to mark 100 days of his administration, Yunus revealed that nearly 1,500 people were killed and around 20,000 injured during protests against the previous regime over the summer.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
