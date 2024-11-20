Iran warned of a "proportionate" response from Tehran if a Western-backed resolution critical of Iran is passed at the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Top diplomat Abbas Araghchi in a phone conversation with IAEA chief Rafel Grossi condemned France, Germany and the United Kingdom effort to pass their fourth resolution since 2020.

He said if the parties "ignore Iran's goodwill and interactive approach and put non-constructive measures on the agenda in the Board of Governors meeting through the issuance of a resolution, Iran will respond in a proportionate and appropriate manner".

According to diplomatic sources, Western countries on Wednesday formally submitted a new resolution critical of Iran to the International Atomic Energy Agency ahead of its board meeting on Wednesday.

"The text was formally submitted" just before midnight on Tuesday, a diplomatic source told AFP on condition of anonymity, with a second diplomatic source confirming the information.

Earlier Iran's foreign minister warned against submitting the new resolution, saying such a move "will only complicate the matter further".

“This move by the E3 is in clear confrontation with the positive atmosphere created in engagements between Iran and the IAEA, and will only make the issue more complicated,” Araghchi told his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in a phone conversation, according to Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Western powers are seeking to censure Iran for what they say is poor cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog over its nuclear programme.

The vote comes days after IAEA chief Rafael Grossi visited Tehran and held wide-ranging talks with top Iranian leaders to revive cooperation between the two sides.

He also visited two nuclear sites.

The top Iranian diplomat also strongly criticised new sanctions imposed on Iran by the European countries as “unjustified and provocative.”

The European Union’s foreign ministers on Monday decided to sanction Iran's shipping of drones and missiles to Russia, alleging that they are being used in the war in Ukraine.

Among those sanctioned is the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), the country's national maritime shipping company.

Meanwhile, Araghchi also spoke to Grossi on Wednesday and warned that Iran will “respond appropriately and proportionately” to any “unconstructive move” by IAEA members against Iran.

The Iranian minister highlighted that the agreements reached during Grossi's visit to Tehran demonstrated Iran’s “goodwill and determination to enhance interactions and cooperation” with the UN agency.

The two officials reiterated their commitment to “continuing dialogue and engagement to resolve disputes and address other agendas while avoiding unconstructive and confrontational approaches, ” the statement said.

According to media reports, citing confidential IAEA reports, Iran has offered to cap its stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium and has already “begun implementation of preparatory measures.”

Iranian officials have not confirmed the reports. However, some Iranian media outlets say more advanced centrifuges would be activated with plans to inject gas into them if the IAEA resolution is passed against Iran.