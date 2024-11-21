November 21, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How will Australia's social media ban for children affect social media giants?
Australia has introduced its 'landmark' ban on social media for children under-16 in a bill tabled in parliament on Thursday. The country is planning to try an age verification system to enforce an age limit. It could fine social media platforms over $30 million if there are systemic breaches. Dennis-Kenji Kipker, from the Cyber Intelligence Institute explains.
Australia / Others
Explore