President-elect Donald Trump is considering tapping Richard Grenell, his former intelligence chief, to be a special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Reuters news agency said, citing four sources familiar with the transition plans.

Grenell, who served as Trump's ambassador to Germany and was acting director of national intelligence during Trump's 2017-2021 term, would play a key role in Trump's efforts to halt the war if he is ultimately selected for the post.

While there is currently no special envoy dedicated solely to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump is considering creating the role, according to the four sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Trump could ultimately decide not to create a special envoy for the conflict in Ukraine, although he is strongly considering doing so, the sources said.

If he does, he could ultimately select someone else for the role, and there is no guarantee Grenell would accept.

Trump vowed on the campaign trail to swiftly end the conflict, although he has not said how he will do it. Some of Grenell's stances could give Ukraine's leaders pause.

Grenell was a top contender to be top diplomat

During a Bloomberg roundtable in July, he advocated for the creation of "autonomous zones" as a means of settling the conflict, which began after Russia entered Ukrainian territory. He also suggested he would not be in favour of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the immediate future, a position he shares with many Trump allies.

Grenell's supporters note he has had a long diplomatic career and has a deep knowledge of European affairs. In addition to serving as ambassador to Germany, Grenell was also a special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for Trump's transition effort, declined to comment, beyond saying the president-elect's personnel decisions "will continue to be announced by him when they are made."

Grenell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Grenell, who campaigned for Trump in the lead up to the November 5 election, was a top contender to be secretary of state.

He was ultimately passed over for Republican US Senator Marco Rubio, a fervent friend of Israel, a move that surprised and upset some of Grenell's close allies, especially Trump's Muslim supporters who wanted Grenell to become America's top diplomat.

"Trump won because of us and we're not happy with his secretary of state pick and others," said Rabiul Chowdhury, a Philadelphia investor who chaired the Abandon Harris campaign in Pennsylvania and co-founded Muslims for Trump.

Muslim support for Trump helped him win Michigan state and may have factored into other swing state wins, strategists believe.