Monday, November 25, 2024

1805 GMT — The United States believes a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah is "close" but negotiations are still ongoing, the White House said.

"We believe we've reached this point where we're close," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters, adding, however, that "we're not there yet."

"We believe that the trajectory of this is going in a very positive direction — but again nothing is done until everything is done, nothing is negotiated until everything is negotiated."

More updates 👇

1853 GMT — Israeli Cabinet may meet Tuesday to approve Lebanon ceasefire deal

Israeli media reported that the country’s Cabinet is expected to convene on Tuesday to approve a proposed ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.

Lebanon has yet to issue any official confirmation, and the Hezbollah group has cautioned against "false positive atmospheres" propagated by Washington and Tel Aviv.

"We believe there is an agreement. We are on the verge of the finish line, but we have not crossed it yet because the Israeli government still needs to approve the deal tomorrow. Anything could happen at the last minute," the news website Walla quoted an unnamed senior Israeli official as saying.

1853 GMT — Domestic courts will determine action on ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu: UK

Former British Home Secretary Priti Patel had asked the government its response to the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, a former defence minister, for war crimes in Gaza.

"The government will comply with our international obligations," said Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Hamish Falconer in response, adding: "There is a domestic and legal process through our independent courts that determines whether to endorse an arrest warrant by the ICC.”

“The International Criminal Court is an important, the primary body, in enforcing these norms and the issues on jurisdiction and complementarity were heard by the pre-Trial Chamber. Three judges have issued their findings, and I think we should respect those,” Falconer says.

All the actions of the current government will be “guided” by international law, he said.

1759 GMT — Discussions on a ceasefire in Lebanon have made significant progress: France

The discussions on a ceasefire in Lebanon have made significant progress, the French presidency said, shortly after senior Lebanese sources said US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron were expected to announce a ceasefire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel within 36 hours.

"We are continuing to work with (...) our American partners toward this direction (...) we hope all involved will seize this opportunity as soon as possible," the statement said.

1702 GMT — Collapse of two-state solution could impact far beyond Middle East: UN

The UN warned that the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories could lead to a collapse of key international principles, with repercussions spreading far beyond the Middle East.

"Regrettably, the situation remains grave across the region," Muhannad Hadi, speaking on behalf of UN Special Coordinator Tor Wennesland, told the UN Security Council.

Hadi, who is humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, urged immediate action to prevent further devastation and called for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of hostages, and de-escalation of tensions.

"As winter approaches, the horror in Gaza continues to grind on with no end in sight," he said, highlighting the catastrophic levels of humanitarian crisis in Gaza with Israeli army's intensified attacks causing widespread casualties, destruction, and displacement.

1656 GMT — Türkiye is doing much more for Palestine, Lebanon than 'what is seen': President Erdogan

Türkiye is doing much more for Palestine, Gaza, and Lebanon – all currently under relentless Israeli assault – than "what is visible, what is being talked about", said the nation's president after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Reaffirming Türkiye's steadfast support for Palestine until the genocide stops and Gaza and entire Palestine are fully liberated, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country will stand by "our brothers with all our strength and all our resources."

He also warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that "the circle is tightening around" him and his "the massacre network," in the wake of the Intentional Criminal Court last week issuing arrest warrants for him and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

1643 GMT — Overall death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon reaches 3,768

Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed at least 3,768 and wounded 15,699 since October 2023, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

1635 GMT — 'Significant progress' made in Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire talks: US

There has been "significant progress" in efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah, but more work remains before a pact can be sealed, the White House said.

"We continue to work to reach a diplomatic resolution to allow civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to be able to safely return to their homes," National Security Council spokesperson told Anadolu, referring to the de facto Israeli-Lebanese border.

1625 GMT — Tel Aviv, Beirut reportedly reach deal to end Israel's war on Lebanon

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a deal to end Israel's war on Beirut, Axios has reported citing an unnamed senior US official.

Israel's government said it was moving towards a ceasefire in the war with Hezbollah but there were still outstanding issues.

1606 GMT — UN calls on parties to 'accept a ceasefire' in Lebanon

A senior UN official called on all parties involved in the conflict in Lebanon to "accept a ceasefire," as new Israeli strikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold.

"The situation remains grave across the region," senior envoy Muhannad Hadi told the Security Council on behalf of UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland.

"Israeli military operations continued across the Blue Line with Lebanon, as did the firing of rockets by Hezbollah toward Israel, including a barrage this weekend," he said.

"I welcome the ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach a cessation of hostilities and urge the parties to accept a ceasefire anchored in the full implementation of UNSCR 1701," Hadi said in the remarks.

1513 GMT — 'No obstacles' left to implement Lebanon ceasefire — official

Lebanon's deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab has said that there were "no serious obstacles" left to beginning the implementation of a US-proposed 60-day truce to end fighting between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

He said one sticking point on who would monitor the ceasefire had been resolved in the last 24 hours by agreeing to set up a five-country committee, including France and chaired by the United States.

A Lebanese official and Western diplomat said the US had informed Lebanese officials a ceasefire could be announced "within hours".

1459 GMT — Lebanon ceasefire talks moving forward: Israel's UN ambassador

Israel's ambassador to the UN said that talks toward a ceasefire with Hezbollah are "moving forward," but insisted that Israel will maintain an ability to strike southern Lebanon in any agreement.

Ambassador Danny Denon said ahead of a UN Security Council meeting that he expected Israel's cabinet to meet on Monday or Tuesday to discuss the issue of a ceasefire in Lebanon.

1423 GMT — Fresh Israeli air strikes kill at least 11 across Lebanon

At least 11 people have been killed and four others injured in a series of Israeli air strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement reported that a strike in the southern town of Maarakeh resulted in eight deaths and four injuries, including one serious case. Another air strike targeting a building in Ghaziyeh in southern Lebanon left two more people dead, the state news agency NNA reported.

Another person was killed when fighter jets conducted another strike in Baalbek-Hermel province in eastern Lebanon, NNA said. Israeli warplanes also renewed air strikes on the southern suburb of Beirut, but no information was yet available about casualties.

1407 GMT — Arab League rejects any Israeli attempt to harm Iraq, warns of regional war

The Arab League has unanimously rejected any Israeli attempt to harm Iraq, warning of a “regional war.”

A resolution adopted by an emergency meeting of the pan-Arab body on Sunday condemned Israel’s attempt “to expand its aggressive practices in the region, including Iraq."

It warned of the “danger of an all-out Israeli escalation that risks sparking a broad regional war that threatens security and stability in the region."

“The resolution was adopted unanimously with the backing of all Arab delegations to show support for Iraq,” Qatari Ambassador to Egypt, Tariq Al-Ansari, said in a statement.

Sunday’s meeting was held at the level of permanent delegates upon Iraq’s request.

1310 GMT — UN peacekeeping mission 'essential' for peace: Lebanon

Lebanon’s foreign minister said that efforts of the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) is essential and vital for establishing peace.

"Lebanon is now facing multi-layered military, economic, political, and social challenges. An effective European support is essential and of common interest," Abdullah Bou Habib said in a speech at the 10th edition of the Rome MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference.

"Lebanon believes that the efforts of the UNIFIL operating in its south is essential and vital for bringing about peace," he added. "Lebanese are grateful that 17 European countries are an integral and essential part in UNIFIL."

Lebanon "calls on all sides to respect the safety, security of the troops and their premises. Moreover, Lebanon condemns recent attacks on the Italian contingent and deplores such unjustified hostilities."

1238 GMT — Ten killed, 17 wounded in Israeli strike on Lebanon's Tyre

At least 10 people have been killed and 17 others were wounded in an Israeli air strike in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, Lebanon's state news agency reported.

1149 GMT — Israel launches air strikes south of Beirut

Israeli warplanes carried out three air strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut shortly after issuing orders for immediate evacuation.

Lebanon’s state National News Agency said the attacks targeted the neighbourhoods of Haret Hreik and Bir al-Abed, both south of Beirut.

The air strikes took place shortly after the Israeli army issued immediate evacuation orders for residents in three buildings in Haret Hreik ahead of the attacks.

1131 GMT — 44,235 Palestinians killed in Israel's military offensive since Oct 7, 2023

More than 44,235 Palestinians have been killed and 104,638 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, the health authorities in Gaza said in a statement.

1131 GMT — Attacks on Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital 'must stop immediately': WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief said that attacks on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza "must stop immediately," as Israel’s war on the Palestinian enclave stretches into its second year.

"Continued attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza have caused an add itional 14 injuries in the past 48 hours, including the hospital director and the very few remaining doctors and nurses — this is deplorable/intolerable/deeply concerning," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

Tedros noted that there are still 65 adult patients with injuries, 13 child patients, and eight patients in the intensive care unit.

1112 GMT — Israel arrests 29 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army rounded up at least 29 Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

A woman and child were among the detainees in the raids that targeted several towns in the occupied territory, including Hebron, Bethlehem, Jenin, Qalqilya, and Jericho, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

“The raids were marked by abuse, threats against detainees and their families, and acts of vandalism and destruction on citizens' homes,” it added.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since last October to over 11,800, including those who were released after being arrested, according to Palestinian figures.

1042 GMT — Israel’s Ben-Gvir calls US-backed ceasefire with Hezbollah ‘grave mistake’

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called Monday a US-backed ceasefire with Hezbollah a “grave mistake.”

In a post on his X account, Ben-Gvir said accepting the US ceasefire proposal would mean missing out on a “historic” opportunity to destroy Hezbollah.

The hardline minister urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “listen to the commanders fighting in the field… precisely now, when Hezbollah is beaten and longs for a ceasefire, it is forbidden to stop.”

“It’s not too late to stop this agreement,” Ben-Gvir said. “We must continue until absolute victory!”

Former War Cabinet minister Benny Gantz also called on the government to only accept a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah if it grants Israel freedom to act freely against any the Lebanese group.

1016 GMT –– Russia asks for end to Israeli air strikes on Lebanese civilians

The Kremlin said that Russia called for an end to Israeli air strikes on civilians in Lebanon.

“… We would like to see an end to strikes on civilian targets. It is very important that civilians do not become victims of strikes,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in a press briefing.

Peskov’s remarks came in response to a question on Israel’s launch of at least seven air strikes on the southern suburb of Beirut on Sunday evening, in the fiercest bombardment since the outbreak of the conflict last year, according to Lebanese state media.

Peskov underlined the importance of ensuring wider channels for delivering humanitarian aid to conflict areas in the Middle East.

“Because the humanitarian crisis is not only gaining momentum, if we talk about Gaza, then we are all witnessing the most terrible humanitarian crisis which is happening there,” the spokesman added.

He went on to describe the humanitarian situation in Lebanon as an emergency.

0952 GMT –– Pakistan, Belarus call for ‘coordinated’ approach to address humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Pakistan and Belarus called for a “coordinated” approach to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and expressed their support for “peaceful resolution of conflicts.”

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in a meeting with his visiting Belarusian counterpart Maxim Ryzhenkov in the capital Islamabad, discussed key regional and global developments, including the situation in the Middle East, said a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was held ahead of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s three-day visit to Pakistan.

0946 GMT –– Israeli ambassador to US says Hezbollah ceasefire deal could come 'within days'

The Israeli ambassador to Washington says that a ceasefire deal to end fighting between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah could be reached “within days.”

Ambassador Mike Herzog told Israeli Army Radio that there remained “points to finalize” and that any deal required agreement from the government. But he said “we are close to a deal” and that “it can happen within days.”

Among the issues that remain is an Israeli demand to reserve the right to act should Hezbollah violate its obligations under the emerging deal. The deal seeks to push Hezbollah and Israeli troops out of southern Lebanon.

0943 GMT –– An Israeli strike that killed 3 Lebanese journalists was most likely deliberate, watchdog says

An Israeli air strike that killed three journalists and wounded others in Lebanon last month was most likely a deliberate attack on civilians and an apparent war crime, an international human rights group said.

The October 25 airstrike killed three journalists as they slept at a guesthouse in southeast Lebanon in one of the deadliest attacks on the media since Israel began its exchange of fire with Hezbollah 13 months ago.

Eleven other journalists have been killed and eight wounded since then, Lebanon's Health Minister Firass Abiad said.

0934 GMT –– 1 Israeli injured in renewed rocket fire from Lebanon

An Israeli was injured by a new rocket barrage from Lebanon as the US continues mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

A military statement said that 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon, triggering air-raid sirens in the Galilee region in northern Israel.

The army said some of the rockets were intercepted while others struck open areas.

Israeli Channel 12 said a taxi driver was injured by shrapnel of an inceptor missile in the northern city of Nahariya.

0835 GMT –– 4 more Palestinians killed as Israeli army continues deadly onslaught across Gaza

At least four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza as Tel Aviv continued a deadly offensive north of the enclave, a medical source said.

The source added that several people were also injured in the strike that targeted the Musabeh area in northern Rafah.

Israeli artillery also shelled the northern side of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, injuring several people, the source said.

The attacks came as the Israeli army continued to blow up Palestinian homes in the northern towns of Jabalia and Beit Lahia, according to witnesses.

0834 GMT –– Iran's Khamenei calls for death sentence for Israeli leaders

The supreme leader of Iran said that death sentences should be issued for Israeli leaders, not arrest warrants.

Ali Khamenei was commenting on a decision by the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence chief Yoav Gallant and a Hamas leader, Ibrahim al-Masri.

"They issued an arrest warrant, that's not enough... Death sentence must be issued for these criminal leaders", Khamenei said, referring to the Israeli leaders.

0803 GMT –– Ex-Israeli defence minister to travel to US despite ICC arrest warrant over Gaza war crimes

Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant plans to travel to Washington despite an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over war crimes in Gaza, Israeli media said.

Israel’s Army Radio said Gallant will hold talks with US security officials during his visit.

As the Hague-based court has no police to enforce its warrants, it depends on its member states to implement its orders.

The White House said Thursday that it rejects the ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant.

0720 GMT –– Ceasefire deal between Israel, Hezbollah ‘within two days’: Israeli media

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah is expected to be announced within two days, Israeli media said.

The public broadcaster KAN, citing an Israeli source, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a US-backed ceasefire with Lebanon.

According to the broadcaster, Netanyahu gave the greenlight to US envoy Amos Hochstein to move ahead with the ceasefire deal with Lebanon.

KAN said the deal is expected to be announced within two days.

0644 GMT –– Israel, Hezbollah trade attacks despite ceasefire efforts

Israel and Hezbollah exchanged cross-border attacks amid US efforts to reach a ceasefire deal to end more than a year of warfare.

The Israeli army carried out at least seven air strikes on the southern suburb of Beirut on Sunday evening, in the fiercest bombardment since the outbreak of the war last year, Lebanese state media said.

The state news agency NNA also reported Israeli air strikes in the central Mount Lebanon province. Billows of smoke were seen rising from the area, but no information was yet available about casualties or damage.

The attacks followed Israeli evacuation orders for civilians in 12 buildings in several neighborhoods in southern Beirut, including Haret Hreik, Choueifat, Ghobeiry, Bir al Abed and Moawad.

0009 GMT — Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian child and a young man during an incursion into the town of Ya'bad, located south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed in a brief statement that the victims were identified as 13-year-old Muhammad Hamarsheh and 20-year-old Ahmad Zaid, both of whom were shot by Israeli forces.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Israeli army stormed Ya'bad from its eastern entrance, leading to clashes between soldiers and residents.

2157 GMT — Israel moving towards a ceasefire deal in Lebanon

Israel is moving towards a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon with the Hezbollah group, an Axios reporter posted on X on Sunday, citing a senior Israeli official.

A separate report from Israel's public broadcaster Kan, citing an Israeli official, said there was no green light on an agreement in Lebanon, with issues still unresolved.

2151 GMT — US threatens to withdraw from Lebanon ceasefire mediation

US envoy Amos Hochstein threatened to withdraw from mediation efforts aimed at brokering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon if Tel Aviv does not accept a US proposal, Israel’s Channel 13 reported.

Hochstein informed Israel's ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, that if Tel Aviv fails to respond positively to the US ceasefire proposal with Lebanon, the US will pull out of the mediation process it is leading between the two sides, according to the broadcaster.

2034 GMT — Israel’s Gantz calls on Netanyahu to bomb government facilities in Beirut

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz called on the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bomb government facilities in Beirut amid deadly attacks on Lebanon.

In a post on X, Gantz urged the government to target Lebanese governmental facilities, which so far have been spared from the ongoing Israeli bombardment.

The Israeli army has launched almost daily air strikes across Lebanon since late September.

2003 GMT — 13 Palestinians wounded by Israeli interceptor missile in occupied West Bank

At least 13 Palestinians were wounded by shrapnel of an Israeli interceptor missile in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem, medics said.

The Red Crescent Society said the injuries ranged between light and moderate after the missile shrapnel fell on houses in the Tulkarem refugee camp.

For our live updates from Sunday, November 24, 2024, click here.