TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Armament in Mideast, Asia-Pacific brings world to 'edge of cliff' — Fidan
Global system facing two conventional wars simultaneously, all of which have global repercussions, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says.
Armament in Mideast, Asia-Pacific brings world to 'edge of cliff' — Fidan
"No order can be sustainable if it is not based on justice," Fidan said at TRT World Forum 2024. / Photo: AA
November 30, 2024

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that armament in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific region is on the rise and warned that this could bring the world on the “edge of the cliff, ending up with a nuclear war threat.”

“As history reminds us , the vicious circle of armament race and mistrust can bring the world on the edge of the cliff, ending up with the nuclear war threat,” Fidan said on Saturday at TRT World Forum 2024 in Istanbul. 

Stressing that the global system is facing two conventional wars simultaneously, all of which have global repercussions, Fidan said that Türkiye is “just at the centre of these wars.”

"The stability in the Middle East, South Caucasus and the eastern Mediterranean, as well as the Black Sea is a primary goal for us," he said.

Fidan said that the international system is facing political, military, economic, and environmental challenges, emphasising that humanity is going through a critical geopolitical period in response to these challenges.

Related'Consent to oppression is oppression': Erdogan's Gaza solidarity message

Stressing that the UN, an organisation created for the “maintenance of international peace and security," failed to fulfil its mission.

Mentioning that increasing polarisation is becoming more evident, Fidan said: “This intensifies the search for new alliances and partnerships. As a result, the international security architecture is, as you all know and witnessing, weakening.”

"No order can be sustainable if it is not based on justice," Fidan added.

The foreign minister underlined the need to reform global communities in various areas, including political, economic, and justice.

In addition, Fidan pointed out that techno-politics is affecting the international balance, saying that artificial intelligence and cybersecurity systems are also increasing the perception of threats.

RelatedIsrael's war incurred $20B in damage to Lebanese economy: Beirut
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us