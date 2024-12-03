Israel has breached its ceasefire with Lebanon around "100" times since the agreement went into effect last week, CNN has reported.

"A source with the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, says Israel has breached its ceasefire agreement with Lebanon 'approximately 100' times since the truce went into effect last week," CNN reported on Monday.

Earlier to UNIFIL comments, Israeli officials told CNN that the Israeli military's unilateral action to enforce the ceasefire wasn't enshrined in the agreement, and the US gave its approval to Tel Aviv to act under certain conditions.

CNN affiliate, KAN, also said on Monday that US special envoy Amos Hochstein told Tel Aviv that Israel has been violating the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Despite its violations, the US claimed the ceasefire "has been successful."

"Obviously, when you have any ceasefire, you can see violations of it," Matthew Miller, State Department spokesperson, said.

The ceasefire went into effect on November 27. Since then, Israel has carried out daily strikes on Lebanon.

Nine killed in Israeli aggression

On Monday, Israel killed nine people in its strikes in southern Lebanon after it said it was targeting dozens of Hezbollah targets amid the fragile ceasefire.

Lebanon's health ministry said the strikes killed five people and wounded two in the village of Haris "in an initial toll", while in the village of Tallous, another four people were killed and one wounded.

Earlier, the Hezbollah group said they launched retaliatory attacks in part of the border area between the two countries in response to the Israeli violations.

Despite violating the truce, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of a "serious violation" and vowed to "respond forcefully".

Under the deal, Hezbollah must withdraw its fighters from areas south of the river and dismantle its military infrastructure in the south.

As part of the agreement, the Lebanese army and United Nations peacekeepers will deploy in southern Lebanon as the Israeli army withdraws over a period of 60 days.

Israel's aggression against Lebanon has killed nearly 4,000 people since October last year.