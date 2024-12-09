The opposition Syrian National Army (SNA) has liberated the district of Manbij from the US-backed PKK/YPG terrorist group, clearing the largest terrorist stronghold west of the Euphrates River.

As part of Operation Dawn of Freedom, the SNA cleared the Ureimeh region in western Manbij and the Um Dadat village in the north before entering the district from its northern and western fronts, securing full control.

Manbij, long occupied by the US-backed PKK/YPG, had been a key hub for the group west of the Euphrates.

The SNA launched Operation Dawn of Freedom on Dec. 1 and liberated the Tel Rifaat district centre from the PKK/YPG terror group the same day.

Related Assad’s fall exposed underground dungeon imprisoning thousands of Syrians

Strategic importance of Manbij

The terror group had seized Manbij between May and August 2016 during an offensive supported by the US.

At the time, the US assured Türkiye that PKK/YPG would withdraw after the area was cleared of the Daesh terror group, but this promise was not fulfilled.

Similarly, during the October 2019 Peace Spring Operation, Russia pledged to remove the PKK/YPG terror group from Manbij as part of an agreement with Türkiye.

However, terrorists never vacated the district.

Manbij held central importance in PKK/YPG’s plan to establish a terrorist corridor stretching from the Syria-Iraq border to the Mediterranean.

Türkiye disrupted these plans during 2016 Operation Euphrates Shield by blocking a direct connection between Afrin, Tel Rifaat, and Manbij.

Related SNA seizes Kuweires Airport, cuts PKK/YPG terror group's logistics line