South Korean lawmakers have passed a bill that seeks to appoint a special counsel to probe President Yoon Suk Yeol over failed martial law.

The bill requests the appointment of a special prosecutor to "determine the truth about the internal rebellion through the unconstitutional declaration of martial law," according to the Seoul-based Yonhap News on Tuesday.

At least 210 lawmakers voted in favour, 63 against, while 14 members abstained out of 287 parliamentarians who attended the session.

The lawmakers also demanded the "immediate arrest" of Yoon and other accused behind the botched-up martial law.

The bill came after Yoon survived the first impeachment motion last week when the 300-seat parliament fell short of a quorum of 200 lawmakers.

While the opposition bloc has 192 lawmakers, any impeachment motion against Yoon needs the support of at least eight lawmakers to succeed.

While the ruling People Power Party has announced measures to lead toward an early resignation of Yoon to avoid impeachment, the opposition bloc led by the Democratic Party is mulling a second vote to oust the president over the weekend.

Yoon has also become the first sitting president to face treason charges, as well as travel ban.

Related Martial law debacle: South Korea's Yoon faces impeachment

Failed martial law

Early Tuesday, police summoned Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and several of his colleagues, for questioning to probe into the failed martial law.

Police have called the head of the National Intelligence Service for questioning to probe the details of a Cabinet meeting held before Yoon declared martial law on the night of December 3.

“If the accused refuses to appear, we will promptly proceed with legal measures, including forced investigation,” an official from the prosecutor’s office said.

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-Hyun, who was detained on Sunday, skipped a personal appearance on Tuesday at a court for his arrest warrant hearing. He faces charges of alleged treason.

Authorities have also widened the net of travel ban on Yoon and officials, both civil and security, who are accused of being complicit in the martial law fiasco.

Reports suggest that the ruling party is reviewing various scenarios to minimize the fallout of the aborted martial law, including the resignation of Yoon by the end of April next year.

If the plans materialize, the presidential elections are due within two months from the date Yoon steps down.

Yoon, 63, was elected in 2022 for a five-year term which ends in 2027.