Russian strike kills three, destroys clinic in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls the strike "brutal" and issues a fresh appeal for allies to supply Ukraine with air defences.
People were being helped out of the badly damaged building. One person was in a severe condition, and two medics were among the injured, according to Fedorov.  / Photo: AFP
December 10, 2024

Three people were killed and 16 hurt in a Russian missile strike that destroyed a private clinic in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, and many more were trapped under the rubble, officials have said.

Rescuers continued on Tuesday working in piles of waste from the collapsed building after the strike in the city centre, searching for at least eight more people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Anna Zubchenko, a 26-year-old ophthalmologist, was working in her cabinet when the attack happened.

"I didn't hear (an explosion), the ceiling just collapsed onto my head. Another doctor was with me, she was hit harder, once I dug myself out I started shouting 'please help'", Zubchenko said.

She helped to partially dig out her colleague who was evacuated by rescuers later. She said she was "even more scared by the silence" since nobody was shouting around.

'Brutal strike'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strike "brutal" and issued a fresh appeal for allies to supply Ukraine with air defences.

"The world has enough systems to do that. The matter depends entirely on political decisions: decisions by the US administration, European leaders, and other partners around the world," he said on X, adding that Ukraine provided allies with the list of necessary items.

Russia, which launched its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022, regularly carries out strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region.

On Friday, an attack on the city killed 10 people and wounded more than 20.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
