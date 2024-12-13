WORLD
Arab, Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Jordan for talks on Syria
The meeting, scheduled for Saturday, will bring together foreign ministers from Jordan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, and Egypt, as well as representatives of the EU and the UN.
Türkiye's Foreign Minister, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will attend the upcoming meeting. / Photo: AA Archive
December 13, 2024

Jordan has announced that it will host an international ministerial-level meeting on December 14 to discuss developments related to the situation in Syria.

According to a written statement from the foreign ministry, the meeting will bring together Arab and international officials to review and address the latest developments in Syria.

The statement noted that, at Jordan's invitation and in line with a decision by the Arab League, the Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria convened in Aqaba.

The committee includes foreign ministers from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, and Egypt, along with the Arab League Secretary-General.

The foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Qatar are also taking part in the talks.

RelatedErdogan, Blinken discuss Syrian political transition, Gaza genocide

The statement added that Türkiye's Foreign Minister, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will attend the upcoming meeting for further discussions on Syria's future.

Bashar al-Assad fled Syria after a lightning offensive spearheaded by armed anti-regime groups, which brought a sudden end to five decades of repressive rule by Assad's regime.

But US ally Israel, amid its ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, invaded and occupied more areas of Syria along the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights while launching hundreds of strikes on Syrian areas.

Syrians across the country and around the world erupted in celebration after enduring an era during which suspected dissidents were jailed or killed, and nearly 14 years of civil war that killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions, many of whom taking refuge in Türkiye.

