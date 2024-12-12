Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have held discussions emphasising robust regional cooperation and shared interests, including backing an "inclusive government" in Syria.

Thursday's talks, according to the State Department, highlighted the shared goal of fostering an "accountable" government in Syria.

The two countries also discussed the "urgent need" for a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza and prisoner swap deal that "surges humanitarian assistance" to besieged Palestinians.

President Erdogan told Blinken that Türkiye has stood for preservation of Syria's territorial integrity, unity, unitary structure from the very beginning.

He added that Türkiye will take measures for national security against terrorist organisations such as PKK/PYD/YPG, and Daesh in Syria, and will never allow any weakness in the fight against the terror groups. President Erdogan also noted that as the only NATO member to have fought Daesh in direct combat, Türkiye will prevent PKK and its affiliates from taking advantage of the situation in Syria.

He also reiterated that the international community must work together on revival and reconstruction of institutions in Syria.

Syria pledges 'rule of law'

Blinken headed straight into talks with Erdogan after landing in Ankara on Thursday, a US official said.

The plane touched down at 8:14 pm (1714 GMT), an AFP correspondent travelling with him said. Blinken headed straight into talks with Erdogan "in the VIP lounge" at Ankara's Esenboga airport, the US official said.

Washington's top diplomat flew in from the Jordanian Red Sea resort of Aqaba where he kicked off a regional tour on Thursday to discuss Syria after the ouster of its regime head Bashar al Assad.

Earlier on Thursday, Syria's transitional government vowed to institute the "rule of law" after years of abuses under Assad regime.

Assad fled Syria after a lightning offensive spearheaded by the armed anti-regime groups, which brought a sudden end to five decades of repressive rule by Assad's regime. But US ally Israel, amid its ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, invaded and occupied more areas of Syria along the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights while launching hundreds of strikes on Syrian areas.

Syrians across the country and around the world erupted in celebration after enduring an era during which suspected dissidents were jailed or killed, and nearly 14 years of civil war that killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions, many of whom taking refuge in Türkiye.