North Korean soldiers involved in Russian attacks in Kursk — Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy claimed that North Korean soldiers have joined Russian forces in their offensive against Kiev's positions in the Kursk region, increasing the scale of the conflict.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges Western allies to strengthen support as the war escalates. / Photo: AP
December 14, 2024

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Moscow had started involving "a noticeable number" of North Korean troops in its efforts to drive Ukrainian troops out of Russia's Kursk region.

Ukrainian troops began their incursion into the Kursk region in August and still control some settlements there, part of Kiev's attempt to relieve pressure on its forces in eastern Ukraine, where Russia has been making steady advances.

"Today there are already preliminary data that the Russians have begun using soldiers from North Korea in the assaults — a noticeable number," Zelenskyy said in his regular address to the nation.

"The Russians include them in consolidated units and use them in operations in the Kursk region. For now, it is only there."

New escalation in ongoing war

Zelenskyy said the North Korean troops' participation in the operations in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, amounted to a new escalation in the nearly 34-month-old war.

Ukraine would continue to defend itself, including against the North Korean troops, Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian and South Korean officials have previously said that more than 10,000 North Korean troops were in Russia.

Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin was taking steps to expand and continue the war.

He issued a fresh appeal to Ukraine's Western allies to strengthen their support for Kiev, saying that he would discuss it with European partners next week.

Zelenskyy plans to attend a meeting with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, NATO, and the EU in Brussels on Wednesday.

SOURCE:Reuters
