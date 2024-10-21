Officials in Ukraine and South Korea have accused North Korea of sending troops, reportedly estimated to be in thousands, to aid Russia's war in Ukraine.

This has sparked reactions from various nations, notably South Korea, which has expressed alarm over the potential security implications.

However, Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the claims, and US officials have said they are still investigating the reports.

Here is what we know so far:

What is happening?

On Monday, South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador, Georgiy Zinoviev, to formally criticise North Korea's decision to send thousands of soldiers to Russia to assist in the conflict.

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun urged for the immediate withdrawal of North Korean forces.

He said such actions pose significant security threats not only to South Korea but to the international community as a whole, citing violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In a statement, ambassador Zinovyev "stressed that cooperation between Russia and North Korea... is not directed against the interests of South Korea's security".

The Kremlin on Monday declined to directly answer a question on whether or not North Korean troops were going to fight in Ukraine but said that it was Moscow's sovereign right to develop ties with Pyongyang in all areas.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said that the question about North Korean soldiers should be addressed to the defence ministry.

But he added that cooperation with North Korea was not directed against third countries.

What are the allegations?

Last week, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said North Korea was preparing to send 10,000 soldiers to help Moscow's war effort.

On Friday, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) claimed the North had shipped 1,500 special forces troops to Russia's Far East for training and acclimatising at military bases there, probably to be deployed for combat in the war.

The South also said it had used AI facial recognition technology to identify a delegation of dozens of North Korean officers visiting frontline areas in Ukraine, to give guidance on North Korea-made KN-23 ballistic missiles fired at targets there.

The delegation included a key figure in the North's missile development, identified by analysts at Seoul-based NK PRO as Ri Song Jin, glimpsed in photographs last year while accompanying leader Kim Jong Un to factories that turn out missiles.

Vessels of Russia's Pacific Fleet were detected moving the North Korean special forces troops to Vladivostok from October 8 to 13 and are expected to resume that effort soon, the NIS said.

The troops have been supplied with Russian military uniforms, weapons and false identification documents ahead of being deployed for combat, it said.

Motivations for North Korea's allegedly involvement

Analysts propose several reasons behind North Korea’s engagement with Russia.

The mutual assistance clause in a treaty signed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un indicates a strategic partnership, suggesting both nations may aid each other against external threats.

North Korea may gain valuable battlefield experience and insight by participating in the conflict, which could be beneficial for its military development.

Furthermore, amid stringent international sanctions, North Korea appears to be increasing its trade with Russia, particularly in oil and military supplies.

Reports indicate that North Korea may have earned around $540 million in arms sales to Russia last year, creating a financial incentive for Pyongyang to support Moscow’s military efforts.

International reactions

The reports of North Korean troop involvement have prompted varied responses.

South Korea's protest to Russia underscores its serious concern over the developments.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that while he could not confirm the troop deployments, the implications of such a move would be concerning.

NATO chief Mark Rutte also noted the absence of evidence regarding North Korean troops in Ukraine but acknowledged that if true, it would signify Russia's increasing desperation.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer remarked that North Korea’s involvement would indicate a significant shift in the conflict dynamics, although military analysts suggest that while North Korean troops may not fundamentally alter the course of the war, their presence could potentially prolong it.

The situation regarding North Korean troops in Ukraine remains fluid, with ongoing investigations by various international entities.

Russia and N Korea's reaction

The developments come as Zelenskyy has been proposing its 'victory plan' to Western partners to win the almost three-year war with Russia.

He has been pushing for advanced weaponry and faster support, particularly air defence systems and longer-range missiles to counter Russia’s military capabilities.

The reports on North Korean troops fighting for Russia have already garnered strong reaction from Ukraine's Western allies.

“I am grateful to those leaders and representatives of states who do not close their eyes and speak frankly about this cooperation [between Russia and North Korea] for the sake of a larger war,” he said Sunday night.

“Unfortunately, instability and threats can significantly increase after North Korea becomes trained for modern warfare,” he said.