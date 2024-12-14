WORLD
ABC News settles Trump defamation case with $15M for presidential library
ABC will also pay $1 million in legal fees to Trump's lawyer as part of the settlement.
US President Donald Trump takes the stage with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos for a town hall event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, September 15, 2020. / Photo: Reuters
December 14, 2024

ABC News has agreed to pay $15 million toward Donald Trump's presidential library to settle a lawsuit over anchor George Stephanopoulos' inaccurate on-air assertion that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

According to settlement documents made public Saturday, ABC will also post a note on its website expressing regret over the claim in a March 10 segment on Stephanopoulos' 'This Week' programme and pay $1 million in legal fees to Trump's lawyer.

In a statement, ABC News said: "We are pleased that the parties have reached an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit on the terms in the court filing."

Trump sued Stephanopoulos and ABC for defamation days after the anchor claimed during an interview with Republican Nancy Mace, R-S.C., that Trump had been "found liable for rape", which misstated the verdicts in Carroll's two lawsuits against him.

Last year, Trump was found liable for sexually assaulting and defaming Carroll and was ordered to pay her $5 million. In January, he was found liable on additional defamation claims and ordered to pay Carroll $83.3 million. Trump is appealing both verdicts.

Neither verdict involved a finding of rape as defined under New York law.

SOURCE:AP
