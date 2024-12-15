Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to visit Ethiopia and Somalia in the first two months of 2025.

This follows a landmark accord, brokered by Türkiye, that ended nearly a year of tensions between the two African nations on maritime access to the Red Sea.

Erdogan told a youth gathering in the eastern province of Erzurum on Saturday that the breakthrough came after "a meeting that lasted seven hours." With the cooperation of both countries, "we signed (the deal), and we finished the job," he added.

The Turkish president is now planning to visit Ethiopia and Somalia in January-February next year.

After meeting with Erdogan in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Wednesday, the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia issued a joint statement called the Ankara Declaration, in which they "reaffirmed their respect and commitment to one another’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity."

When asked about Türkiye's role in facilitating the declaration, Erdogan explained that Ankara's strong relations with both sides allowed it to progress with mediation efforts where others could not.

'When we are sincere, everything can happen'

Erdogan on Saturday said that Somalia and Ethiopia have been in a conflict of interest for many years. "Ethiopia is a massive place, twice the size of Somalia, but it is landlocked," he said.

"The fact that such a large country is landlocked gravely disturbs them. Many countries have been involved in this issue until today, but they have not been able to settle the issue," he added.

Erdogan added his "special rapport" with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed allowed them to discuss the dispute, which escalated in January when Ethiopia signed a deal with Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland to use the Red Sea port of Berbera.

The president also noted that Türkiye "embraced Somalia in its most critical period," supporting the country as it faced attacks from terrorist organisations.

"We made investments there. Along with those investments, we also took steps against terrorist organisations in Somalia," he added. Beyond providing economic support, Ankara also inked defence agreements with Somalia.

Erdogan expressed pride in the Ankara Declaration, saying, "This is how we announced a beautiful future to Africa; we announced it to the whole world."

"When we are sincere, when our intentions are good, everything can happen.