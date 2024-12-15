TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Ethiopia, Somalia in early 2025
Ankara's strong relations with both sides allowed it to progress with mediation efforts where others could not.
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Ethiopia, Somalia in early 2025
Erdogan said his "special rapport" with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed allowed Ankara to discuss the dispute. / Photo: AA
December 15, 2024

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to visit Ethiopia and Somalia in the first two months of 2025.

This follows a landmark accord, brokered by Türkiye, that ended nearly a year of tensions between the two African nations on maritime access to the Red Sea.

Erdogan told a youth gathering in the eastern province of Erzurum on Saturday that the breakthrough came after "a meeting that lasted seven hours." With the cooperation of both countries, "we signed (the deal), and we finished the job," he added.

The Turkish president is now planning to visit Ethiopia and Somalia in January-February next year.

After meeting with Erdogan in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Wednesday, the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia issued a joint statement called the Ankara Declaration, in which they "reaffirmed their respect and commitment to one another’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity."

When asked about Türkiye's role in facilitating the declaration, Erdogan explained that Ankara's strong relations with both sides allowed it to progress with mediation efforts where others could not.

RelatedErdogan announces 'historic reconciliation' between Somalia and Ethiopia

'When we are sincere, everything can happen'

Erdogan on Saturday said that Somalia and Ethiopia have been in a conflict of interest for many years. "Ethiopia is a massive place, twice the size of Somalia, but it is landlocked," he said.

"The fact that such a large country is landlocked gravely disturbs them. Many countries have been involved in this issue until today, but they have not been able to settle the issue," he added.

Erdogan added his "special rapport" with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed allowed them to discuss the dispute, which escalated in January when Ethiopia signed a deal with Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland to use the Red Sea port of Berbera.

The president also noted that Türkiye "embraced Somalia in its most critical period," supporting the country as it faced attacks from terrorist organisations.

"We made investments there. Along with those investments, we also took steps against terrorist organisations in Somalia," he added. Beyond providing economic support, Ankara also inked defence agreements with Somalia.

Erdogan expressed pride in the Ankara Declaration, saying, "This is how we announced a beautiful future to Africa; we announced it to the whole world."

"When we are sincere, when our intentions are good, everything can happen.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us