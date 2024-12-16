TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye holds the key for Syria's future: Trump
“I don't think you've heard that from anybody else, but I've been pretty good at predicting.”
Türkiye holds the key for Syria's future: Trump
“Erdogan is somebody I got along with great,” Trump told reporters. / Photo: AP
December 16, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump says “nobody knows” what the future holds for post-Assad Syria, but he expects that Türkiye will “hold the key” to the nation.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, the president-elect was reluctant when asked if he would withdraw American troops from northeastern Syria. Instead of providing a direct answer, he praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's wits.

"I can say that Assad was a butcher, here, what he did to children,” he added, referring to ousted regime president Bashar al Assad.

He hailed Türkiye as “a major force” and hailed his personal relationship with Erdogan.

“Erdogan is somebody I got along with great,” Trump told reporters, adding that Ankara has “built a very strong, powerful army.”

Expressing that Türkiye “is going to hold the key to” post-Assad Syria, Trump said: “Actually, I don't think you've heard that from anybody else, but I've been pretty good at predicting.”

RelatedHow Assad’s refusal to heed Türkiye’s advice altered the Syrian landscape

US support for PKK/YPG

Numerous foreign policy analysts and commentators have said Türkiye emerged with a stronger hand from the recent events in Syria, where the US has long partnered with the PKK-led SDF for its so-called fight against Daesh.

The partnership has seen objections from Türkiye. YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation, leads the SDF. Washington's support for the group has greatly exacerbated tensions in bilateral relations between the NATO allies.

Since Assad’s fall, clashes have been ongoing between the YPG and the Syrian National Army.

PKK is a designated terrorist group in the US and Türkiye.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us