German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has urged Israel to abandon plans to occupy Gaza City, warning that this could create a devastating humanitarian catastrophe.

Following his phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Thursday, Wadephul stated on social media that they had discussed the latest developments, efforts to release the hostages, and ending the war in Gaza.

“At the same time, I have called on the Israeli government not to proceed with plans to invade Gaza City,” Wadephul said.

“This would further exacerbate the humanitarian situation considerably. Instead, substantially more humanitarian aid must reach Gaza urgently,” he stressed.