TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye renews pledge to spearhead peace efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war
"Diplomacy and dialogue between parties must be prioritised," says Turkish vice president after virtually attending the Coalition of the Willing leaders' summit.
Türkiye renews pledge to spearhead peace efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war
Türkiye, as a country friendly with both Russia and Ukraine, has taken an active role in efforts to end the war, which began in February 2022. / AA
September 4, 2025

Türkiye has reiterated its readiness to take the lead in every area to ensure lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, the country’s vice president said following a coalition of the willing summit.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Cevdet Yilmaz said on Wednesday that he attended the fifth Leaders Summit of the Coalition of the Willing online, in which he had previously participated four times on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“During the meeting, hosted in hybrid format by French President Emmanuel Macron, diplomatic efforts for achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine following the initiative taken by US President (Donald) Trump were discussed,” said Yilmaz.

“Türkiye reiterates once again that we are ready to take a leading role in every field to ensure lasting peace, and that diplomacy and dialogue between the parties must be prioritised. Until a just and lasting peace is established, we will continue to contribute to the diplomatic process with all our means,” he added.

Recommended

The statement came in the wake of last month’s Alaska summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with efforts to reach a ceasefire as well as organise a summit with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy still moving forward.

Türkiye, as a country friendly with both Russia and Ukraine, has taken a unique and active role in efforts to end the war, which began in February 2022.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us