WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukraine may consider Russian gas transit if Moscow payments are frozen
Ukraine has previously ruled out extending a contract to transit Russian gas, via Ukraine, to Europe, which is due to expire at the end of the year. Slovakia, one of the recipients of the gas, has been racing to prolong the deal.
Ukraine may consider Russian gas transit if Moscow payments are frozen
Zelenskyy lambasted Slovak PM Robert Fico, who has warned of the economic hit his country will face if it loses cheap gas from Russia. / Photo: Reuters
December 19, 2024

Ukraine could consider continued transit of Russian gas on the condition that Moscow does not receive money for the fuel until after the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We would not prolong the transit of Russian gas. We will not give the possibility of additional billions to be earned on our blood, on the lives of our citizens," Zelenskyy told a news conference on Thursday during a European Union summit in Brussels.

But he added: "If the country is ready to give us the gas, but not to pay the money back to Russia until the end of the war, then it's a possible potentiality. We can think about it."

RelatedThere’s nuclear threat yet Russian gas keeps flowing across Ukraine. Why?

'Shameful to talk about money'

The European Commission has said it is ready for the contract to expire, and all countries receiving Russian fuel via the Ukraine route have access to alternative supplies.

Zelenskyy lambasted Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has warned of the economic hit his country will face if it loses cheap gas from Russia.

"To be honest, during war, it's a bit shameful to talk about money, because we are losing people," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said he told Fico that Ukraine would be open to carrying another country's gas through its infrastructure to reach Europe - but it would need assurances that this was not merely re-labelled Russian fuel.

"We have to know that we will only transit gas if it's not coming from Russia," Zelenskyy said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us