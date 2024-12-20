WORLD
3 MIN READ
Poll finds widespread Israeli support for Gaza ceasefire deal
Amid rising demands for a Gaza truce, 74 percent of Israelis call for a deal to free captives, underscoring public dissent against prolonged military actions.
Poll finds widespread Israeli support for Gaza ceasefire deal
Israeli families of captives increase pressure for a comprehensive deal. / Photo: Reuters
December 20, 2024

Some three-fourths of Israelis favor a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza that would lead to a prisoner exchange agreement, according to a new poll.

Israeli daily Maariv reported on Friday that 74 percent of respondents believe Tel Aviv should now pursue a comprehensive deal to secure the return of all captives, even if it requires halting military offensives in Gaza.

This view is supported by 84 percent of voters from opposition parties and 57 percent of voters aligned with the current government coalition.

In contrast, only 16 percent of respondents supported a partial agreement, while 10 percent had no specific opinion.

In recent months, the families of Israeli captives in Gaza have intensified pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to reach a deal.

RelatedIsrael’s deprivation of water in Gaza is an act of genocide: HRW

Israelis blame Netanyahu's government

Opposition leaders and these families accuse Netanyahu of stalling negotiations to maintain his position, as extremist Cabinet ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have threatened to withdraw from the government if a full ceasefire is agreed upon.

The poll also found that 61 percent of Israelis believe the army should maintain its presence along the border with Syria until stability is restored.

Another 25 percent support a limited presence, while 14 percent remain undecided.

In a separate finding, the poll indicates that if elections were held today, opposition parties would secure 61 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, enough to form a government.

Netanyahu's supporting parties would receive 49 seats, while Palestinian lawmakers would secure 10.

However, no elections are currently on the horizon, as Netanyahu has rejected calls for a vote amid the ongoing war.

Related'Clear signs' Israel carrying out 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza: MSF

Israel's Gaza war

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,100 people, most of them women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

RelatedIsrael’s war in Gaza constitutes 'genocide' — Amnesty International
SOURCE:AA
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us