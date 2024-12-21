Since the fall of the Baath regime in Syria, mass graves uncovered almost every day in various provinces and regions of the country, especially in Damascus, await examination by experts.

Uveys Al-Dabish, a senior international lawyer at Global Rights Compliance (GRC), explained to Anadolu about the mass graves uncovered, procedures that should be followed and the preservation of documents after the fall of the regime.

Al-Dabish emphasised that the removal of bodies from the graves and identifications, uncovered as part of search and recovery efforts is a "difficult and dangerous" task.

He pointed out that mines may have been placed in those areas, so excavation should be done by professional teams.

"I don't think Syria currently has any capacity to exhume these bodies," Al-Dabish assessed, noting that the process could be carried out in coordination with NGOs.

He said identifying the victims or locating them is a long process and pointed out the need for international expert support.

Al-Dabish warned that non-experts should not interfere with the graves, where the remains of civilians believed to have been killed by the Bashar al-Assad regime are found.

"Please be careful, do not touch the mass graves or documents. If you're not ready to do this or don't have the capacity, consult experts," he said.

'Archives crucial’

Al-Dabish, who left Damascus in 2013 and visited his country for the first time after the regime’s fall, noted that after arriving in Damascus, he conducted field visits to some security facilities.

He observed that many people were trying to collect documents without any security assessment.

"I know everyone is excited, but I believe this process should be more organised and carried out by well-trained people," Al-Dabis said, noting that in some facilities he visited, all documents and belongings were scattered on floors.

Al-Dabish warned inexperienced individuals who do not know how to deal with mines or munitions to be cautious about potential traps they may encounter.

He emphasised that every step taken and every document collected should be recorded, as the documents should be used for accountability of crimes committed or for locating the missing.

"These archives are very important for understanding what happened in Syria," Al-Dabish stated.