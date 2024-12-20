WORLD
3 MIN READ
US lifts arrest bounty on Syria's new leader Ahmed al Sharaa
US diplomat for the Middle East confirmed that Washington would no longer seek the arrest of Syria's Ahmed al Sharaa following talks that included promises to fight terrorism.
US lifts arrest bounty on Syria's new leader Ahmed al Sharaa
Positive discussions led to the cancellation of the arrest reward for Ahmed al Sharaa. / Photo: AFP
December 20, 2024

The US on Friday said it will no longer be pursuing a $10 million “Rewards for Justice” bounty on Ahmed al Sharaa, leader of the new administration in Syria, also known as Abu Mohammad al Jolani.

"I told him (al Sharaa) we would not be pursuing the Rewards for Justice, reward offer that has been in effect for some years," Barbara Leaf, the US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, told reporters following her meeting with Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) officials in Damascus.

In her talk with al Sharaa, Leaf said she had a "good", and "thorough" discussion on a range of regional issues as well as the domestic scene.

"I heard him on his priorities, which are very much rooted in and getting Syria on the road to economic recovery," she continued.

She said the Syrian leader came across as "pragmatic," adding: "We've been hearing this for some time, some very pragmatic and moderate statements on various issues, from women's rights to protection, equal rights for all communities."

"It was a good first meeting. We will judge by deeds, not just by words," she added.

RelatedUS diplomats on first visit to Syria since Assad's ouster

Fight against terrorism

Emphasising the "critical need to ensure terrorist groups cannot pose a threat inside of Syria or externally", she said the HTS leader has expressed a commitment to this as well.

The meeting marks first meeting between US officials and HTS members days after Bashar Assad, Syria’s regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in pow er since 1963.

The takeover came after HTS fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

HTS has been designated as a terrorist organization by the US, UK, UN and Türkiye. However, the group and its leader have sought to rebrand themselves as a more moderate force in Syria, emphasising inclusion and a political path forward.

According to several reports, the US, along with the UN and several other countries, are considering removing HTS's from the terror list though the officials have yet to confirm it officially.

RelatedUN calls for reassessment of Syria sanctions amid new leadership
SOURCE:AA
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us