Goodness beyond borders: Turkish Red Crescent president visits Idlib
Fatma Meric Yilmaz oversees humanitarian efforts, including aid distribution and support for families in war-torn Idlib, Syria.
200 food packages were distributed to people in need in Idlib. / Photo: AA
December 22, 2024

The Turkish Red Crescent president visited the organisation's bakery and logistics centre in Idlib, Syria, a day after the opening of its delegation office in Damascus.

Fatma Meric Yilmaz toured the bakery, which serves several camps in Idlib, and visited the logistics centre's charity market on Sunday. There, she distributed toys and clothes to children from nearby camps.

Her itinerary also included visits to the Al-Shami camp, which houses disabled residents, and local orphanages, where she gave out gifts.

As part of Yilmaz's visit, 200 food packages were distributed to people in need, and the Turkish Red Crescent's Sevgi Butik shop in Idlib provided clothing to 120 children.

"Goodness, beyond the borders…Yilmaz met with the hearts bearing the scars of the war in Syria. The Red Crescent's hand of mercy was there to make our Syrian guests feel that they were not alone," the charity said in a post on X.

"We will continue to stand in the face of suffering and multiply goodness, no matter where it is in the world. Because we are an act of kindness that knows it is our duty to keep people alive."

In a video post shared on the platform, Yilmaz said, "We have brought the first donation entrusted to us by the Turkish people and our donors," adding that food packages, socio-economic empowerment programs, cash assistance programs, and international projects will come into play.

RelatedTurkish Red Crescent opens delegation office in Damascus
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
