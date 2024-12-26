Sudan's Foreign Minister Ali Youssef has praised Türkiye for its generous support of Sudan amid the ongoing conflict in North Africa.

Since April 2023, Sudan has faced violent clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over military reform and integration issues.

The conflict has claimed more than 20,000 lives, displaced millions, and left more than 25 million in dire need of humanitarian aid, according to the UN.

On Thursday, Youssef evaluated the "trustworthy and historical" relations between Sudan and Türkiye, saying that these ties have strengthened communication between the two peoples over the centuries.

He emphasised that Türkiye has clearly expressed its support for Sudan's sovereignty on all platforms and said: "Under the leadership of President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, Türkiye has shown a generous and positive stance towards the people and state of Sudan during the war."

Youssef also expressed optimism about Erdogan’s proposal to mediate between Sudan and the UAE to resolve ongoing disputes.

“We hope that the initiatives put forward, including the proposal of the wise and experienced leader Erdogan, who expressed his readiness to mediate between Sudan and the UAE after the successful mediation between Ethiopia and Somalia, will be successful,” he said.

The Sudanese minister said that the RSF refused to comply with the terms of the "Jeddah Declaration" signed in May 2023.

'War of Honour’

Youssef emphasised the heavy toll the war has taken on the Sudanese people, describing the conflict as the "War of Honor" due to the suffering endured by the population.

"The people of Sudan are subjected to unprecedented violations in its history. No one in the world has been subjected to what the Sudanese people have endured. For us, this war is called the War of Honour because it is the honor of the Sudanese people who are injured," Youssef said, underlining that "people’s resistance" played a key role in the recent victories of the Sudanese army.

Youssef also called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, outlining two key conditions: the dissolution of all armies and the establishment of a unified Sudanese army, and the exclusion of RSF leaders from any political role in the post-conflict period.

He stressed that the transition to peace must be determined by free and fair elections, in which the Sudanese people will decide their leadership.

The politician, referring to a report by the UN Security Council Experts Committee, said that the UAE provided military aid to the RSF in Sudan via an airport in Chad.

He said this has been confirmed by various US and Western institutions.

'No famine or hunger in Sudan'

On Sudan’s foreign relations, he said Sudan’s ties with Russia are also "clear and at a good level," adding that Russia vetoed a British draft resolution against Sudan at the UN.

He argued that Russia’s stance delivered a significant message to Western powers, challenging their ability to impose their will on Sudan and other nations.

Saying that the US and EU countries view the war in Sudan as merely a conflict between two parties or a war between two generals, he added: "This means they fail to see what is happening as a war against the current legitimacy in Sudan.

This is fraud and a double standard. Moreover, these countries speak of human rights and famine in Sudan.

What is happening in Sudan is poverty. We can also see poor people in the US lying in the streets. However, there is no famine or hunger in Sudan as these countries are trying to portray."