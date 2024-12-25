Türkiye’s growing reputation as a trusted mediator in global and regional disputes has placed it at the forefront of efforts to address tensions between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Building on its success in resolving the Ethiopia-Somalia dispute and the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ankara is leveraging its diplomatic expertise to mediate between Sudan’s Sovereignty Council and the UAE, which plays a key role in the region.

Türkiye’s Proven Diplomatic Role

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent phone call with Sudan's Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan reinforce Türkiye’s active engagement in nurturing regional stability.

During the conversation, Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s commitment to promoting Sudan’s territorial integrity and ensuring peace.

Drawing attention to the Ankara Process, which successfully mediated an agreement between Ethiopia and Somalia, Erdogan framed Türkiye’s role as an impartial mediator focused on resolving disputes, including the Sudan-UAE differences.

“Under Erdogan’s leadership, Türkiye has emerged as a key player in the Middle East and the Islamic world,” says Dr Mayada Kamal Eldeen, a political analyst at Tokat Gaziosmanpasa University, highlighted Türkiye’s unique position in the region.

“The Sudanese hold great admiration for Türkiye, particularly for its economic and political stability. This trust positions Türkiye as the most credible mediator to resolve the ongoing war in Sudan.”

Understanding the tensions

The Sudanese civil war, which escalated in April 2023, has plunged the nation into chaos, with significant implications for regional stability.

The UAE’s involvement, primarily driven by strategic interests such as securing Red Sea shipping lanes and investments in Sudan’s natural resources, has added complexity to the situation.

While Sudan values the UAE’s economic contributions, Abu Dhabi’s policies have raised questions about external influence in Sudan’s internal affairs.

Türkiye’s balanced relationship with both Sudan and the UAE enables it to navigate these dynamics without tilting in favour of any side.

Erdogan emphasised that preventing foreign interference is critical to resolving Sudan’s challenges, stating that Ankara remains committed to nurturing peaceful negotiations that respect sovereignty and mutual interests.

Leveraging Trust for Peace

Türkiye’s mediation efforts in Sudan draw strength from its established credibility in handling high-stakes negotiations.

“Sudan’s trust in Türkiye stems from Erdogan’s historic 2017 visit, which strengthened bilateral ties. Unlike other actors with hidden agendas, Türkiye is seen as a sincere partner capable of facilitating meaningful dialogue,” Kamal Eldeen tells TRT World.

This trust is further upheld by Türkiye’s success in managing sensitive issues in the Middle East. Kamal Eldeen adds, “The soft transformation Türkiye led in Syria, particularly in managing Bashar al Assad’s regime, underscores its ability to achieve progress through persuasion rather than force. This approach resonates strongly in Sudan.”

A path forward

Türkiye’s approach to Sudan is anchored in addressing the root causes of conflict and fostering regional cooperation. By facilitating discussions between Sudan and the UAE, Ankara aims to ensure that Sudan’s internal challenges do not spill over into neighbouring countries, which could destabilise the Horn of Africa further.

Türkiye’s involvement also reflects its strategic interests in the Red Sea, a critical trade and maritime route. Strengthening partnerships with African nations is central to Türkiye’s broader foreign policy objectives, and mediating in Sudan aligns with its commitment to supporting regional peace.

Erdogan’s diplomatic strategy emphasises mutual respect and collaboration. Türkiye’s role extends beyond facilitating dialogue; it includes supporting implementation mechanisms to ensure lasting peace. This long-term commitment highlights Ankara’s investment in stabilising the Horn of Africa.

A Growing Global Reputation

Türkiye’s mediation efforts in Sudan are the latest in a series of diplomatic initiatives that have elevated its global standing. From brokering agreements in the Horn of Africa to facilitating grain exports amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, Türkiye has demonstrated its ability to address complex geopolitical challenges.

As Türkiye continues its engagement with Sudan and the UAE, its emphasis on dialogue and sovereignty offers a model for conflict resolution in the region. “Türkiye’s impartiality and proven track record make it uniquely qualified to lead these efforts,” Kamal Eldeen noted.

By prioritising peace and stability, Türkiye is not only addressing immediate tensions but also laying the groundwork for sustainable cooperation in the Horn of Africa. With its proactive diplomacy, Ankara is shaping the region’s future, one agreement at a time.