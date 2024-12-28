WORLD
Russia's Gazprom says it will suspend gas exports to Moldova from January 1
Moldova declares state of emergency over Russia's threat of disrupted gas supply.
An employee works at the Chisinau-1 gas distribution plant of Moldovatransgaz energy company in Chisinau, Moldova. / Photo: Reuters
December 28, 2024

Russian energy giant Gazprom has said it would suspend gas exports to Moldova from 0500 GMT on January 1 due to unpaid debt by Moldova, which is bracing for severe power cuts.

It said on Saturday the company reserved the right to take any action, including terminating the supply contract with Moldova.

The supply suspension is a precursor to a total shutdown of Russian gas exports via Ukraine and to Europe, where it flows further to Slovakia, Austria, Hungary and Italy, once a current transit deal with Ukraine expires on December 31.

Moldova will be hit the hardest by the shutdown.

Moldova's Prime Minister Dorin Recean on Saturday condemned Russia's decision to halt gas supply, saying it would leave residents there without power and heat.

In a statement on Facebook, Recean accused Russia of using energy as a political weapon, and said that Moldova would now consider its legal options including international arbitration.

Russia supplies Moldova with about 2 billion cubic metres of gas annually through Ukraine. This is piped to the breakaway region of Transdniestria which uses the gas at a plant to generate cheap power, which it sells on to the rest of Moldova.

RelatedWhy Russia-Moldova tensions are escalating

States of emergency

Russia, which is critical of Moldova's West-leaning central government, has said that Moldova should pay a debt on past supplies, which according to Russian calculations stands at $709 million. Moldova has said its debt is $8.6 million.

Transdniestria and the government in Chisinau agreed in 2022 that all Russian gas received by Moldova would flow to the breakaway region, which traditionally does not pay for fuel.

Without gas supplies, the power-generating plant could stop working and Moldova and Transdniestria would face hours-long blackouts similar to those that Ukraine has learned to live with due to Russia's attacks on its energy infrastructure in their war.

Moldova's population of 2.5 million has been preparing for long power cuts since Ukraine's government said it will not extend its transit contract with Gazprom.

Moldova and Transdniestria have both declared states of emergency over the threat of disrupted gas supplies.

Moldova said on Friday it will curb power exports and introduce measures to reduce consumption by at least a third from January 1.

Moldova's President Maia Sandu has accused Gazprom of provoking an energy crisis, saying it was refusing to supply gas through an alternative route.

SOURCE:Reuters
