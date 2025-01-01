A century after it was first laid, the Istanbul-Damascus section of the Hejaz Railway is poised for revival.

Türkiye has unveiled plans to modernise this iconic emblem of Ottoman ingenuity — a project originally envisioned to unite the Muslim world and ease the travel for Islam’s holiest pilgrimage.

“This project is not just about restoring a railway; it is about reconnecting a historical legacy,” stated Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, during a recent press conference.

The minister highlighted Syria’s dire need for infrastructure rehabilitation, revealing plans to rebuild airports, roads, and railways. The initial phase focuses on the railway’s extension to Damascus, rekindling a route that once embodied unity and progress.

“We aim to renew the infrastructure and ensure the railway’s continuity, starting with the section to Damascus,” Minister Uraloglu added.

The restoration carries immense significance, not only for preserving historical heritage but also for strengthening transportation networks and fostering economic vitality in the region.

“This was more than a transport project,” Dr Ozden Zeynep Oktav, a political scientist at Istanbul Medeniyet University, told TRT World. She sees the railway as a reminder of what was once possible.

“It was a unifying force for Muslims across continents,” Dr Oktav noted. “The railway line was built with contributions from far and wide—from Russia to Indonesia, from South Africa to Egypt. Its construction shows the deep interest and commitment within the Muslim world to fostering solidarity.”

A legacy rekindled

The primary function of the Hejaz Railway was to facilitate pilgrimages to Mecca and Medina, but its tracks also carried trade goods and fostered cultural exchange.

By the time it was completed in 1908, the railway’s 1,320 kilometres of track connected Istanbul to Damascus and Medina, slashing the arduous 50-day pilgrimage from Syria to the Holy Cities down to just five. World War I, new borders, and conflicts rendered it obsolete, with key lines ceasing operation between 1948 and 1975.

Beyond its spiritual mission, the railway promoted economic growth, linking remote regions and invigorating trade. Communities along its path flourished as goods, knowledge, and culture flowed freely, reinforcing the unity of the Muslim world.

Minister Uraloglu underscored the project’s broader significance: “This restoration will strengthen trade routes, enhance cultural ties, and place Türkiye’s infrastructure on a global stage. It represents progress, unity, and shared prosperity.”

The Turkish government has sent a team of experts to the site of the tracks to carry out an initial assessment for the revival of the project.

The revival carries the hope of rekindling that unity, even in a world vastly changed.

“This railway symbolises the unity of all Muslims,” explained Dr Oktav. “Built with contributions from a global Muslim community, it represents solidarity and resilience. Its restoration today is a beacon of hope for the Islamic world.”

The railway became a symbol of shared purpose and identity, even serving as a strategic asset during World War I and the Hejaz Rebellion.

“This railway played a vital role during World War I and the Hejaz Rebellion. It transported civilians and sacred relics to Damascus and enabled soldiers to move efficiently during wartime,” Dr Oktav added.

The railway’s original route passed through Istanbul, Damascus, Amman, and Medina, with stops in present-day Palestine and Saudi Arabia.

Sultan Abdulhamid II himself took extraordinary steps to protect the sanctity of Medina, ordering that felt be placed beneath the rails to muffle noise near Prophet Muhammad’s resting place.

Dream of unity on iron rails

Restoring the Istanbul-Damascus segment is as much about the present as the past. Uraloglu outlined Türkiye’s ambitions to restore the Istanbul-Damascus section as part of a larger vision to strengthen regional and international transportation networks.

“This restoration will bolster trade routes, enhance cultural ties, and elevate Türkiye’s infrastructure on a global stage,” Uraloglu said.

Türkiye embarks on an ambitious undertaking as the Hejaz Railway is set to once again unite regions, boost economies, and inspire cultural exchange. Its revival promises not only to reconnect Istanbul and Damascus but also to rekindle a legacy of peace and progress.

“This is about more than just transportation,” Dr Oktav said. “Reopening this line is a statement—a reminder of shared history and the potential for shared progress.”