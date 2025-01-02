WORLD
Saudi Arabia sends more aid to Syria amid relief airlift
Saudi aid to Syrian people from 2011 to 2024 reached nearly $857 million, according to local media.
The aid shipment is part of Saudi efforts to help the Syrian people in their critical circumstances .  / Photo:  SPA / Others
January 2, 2025

A third Saudi plane carrying humanitarian aid arrived in Damascus, as part of the kingdom’s relief airlift to Syria following the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime last month.

The Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday that the plane was loaded with food, shelter, and medical supplies by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The aid shipment is part of Saudi efforts to help the Syrian people in their critical circumstances, SPA said, reaffirming the kingdom's "longstanding support for the people of Syria in times of crisis."

Saudi Arabia dispatched two aid planes to Syria on Wednesday.

According to SPA, the Saudi aid to the Syrian people from 2011 to the end of 2024 reached nearly $857 million.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after opposition groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after opposition fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al Sharaa has now taken charge.

RelatedSyria's foreign minister makes first visit abroad to Saudi Arabia
