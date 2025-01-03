BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Nippon Steel to sue US govt as Biden blocks $14.9B acquisition deal
President Biden blocked the $14.9 billion sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel, citing the need to protect domestic industry, after a panel failed to reach a decision on whether the deal threatened US national security.
Nippon Steel to sue US govt as Biden blocks $14.9B acquisition deal
Biden's decision, less than three weeks before he leaves office, follows extended wrangling over competing domestic political, economic and trade demands. / Photo: AP Archive
January 3, 2025

Nippon Steel has decided to file a lawsuit against the US government to challenge the appropriateness of the procedures by which President Joe Biden issued an order to block its acquisition of US Steel, the Nikkei Business reported.

US Steel and Nippon Steel said on Friday they would take all "appropriate action to protect their legal rights" after Biden's move.

Both firms called the decision "a clear violation of due process and the law."

"The President's statement and order do not present any credible evidence of a national security issue, making clear that this was a political decision," the companies said in a joint statement.

Biden blocked the $14.9 billion sale, citing a strategic need to protect domestic industry.

The move came after a government panel failed to reach consensus last month on whether the acquisition threatened US national security, shifting the decision to the Democrat in the waning days of his presidency.

"This acquisition would place one of America's largest steel producers under foreign control and create risk for our national security and our critical supply chains," Biden said in a statement.

"That is why I am taking action to block this deal."

RelatedBiden to block US Steel sale to Japan — report

'Bold action'

The United Steelworkers union quickly welcomed the announcement.

"We're grateful for President Biden's willingness to take bold action to maintain a strong domestic steel industry and for his lifelong commitment to American workers," USW International President David McCall said.

US Steel's shares slumped more than five percent in early trading.

Biden's decision, less than three weeks before he leaves office, follows extended wrangling over competing domestic political, economic and trade demands.

The veteran Democrat, who made the rebuilding of the US manufacturing base a major goal of his administration, had criticised the deal for months, while holding off on a move that could risk damaging relations with Tokyo.

There was rare bipartisan agreement on the issue, with Republican president-elect Donald Trump and incoming vice president JD Vance also campaigning against the sale.

Nippon Steel had touted the takeover as a lifeline for a US company that is long past its heyday, but opponents warned that the Japanese owners would slash jobs.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us