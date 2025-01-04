WORLD
3 MIN READ
China dams to be discussed in India visit of Jake Sullivan
US national security adviser will travel to India for visit focusing on cooperation on strategic technology, including in defence, space and AI, officials say, adding Chinese dams will be discussed as well.
China dams to be discussed in India visit of Jake Sullivan
Ties between both sides have been strained by US prosecutors' accusation that an official in Modi's government was involved in a foiled assassination plot against an activist of India's Sikh minority in New York. / Photo: AP
January 4, 2025

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's visit to New Delhi from January 5-6 is expected to include discussions with Indian counterparts about the impact of Chinese dams, a senior US official has said.

"We've certainly seen in many places in the Indo-Pacific that upstream dams that the Chinese have created, including in the Mekong region, can have really potentially damaging environmental but also climate impacts on downstream countries," a senior US official said on Friday ahead of Sullivan's visit.

Sullivan is expected to meet with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The official added that Washington will discuss New Delhi's concerns in the visit.

Washington and its Western allies are trying to position India as a counter to China's rising influence in Asia and beyond. But some analysts doubt this strategy's effectiveness.

The Indian government says it has conveyed its concerns to Beijing about China's plan to build a hydropower dam in Tibet on the Yarlung Zangbo River which flows into India.

Chinese officials say that hydropower projects in Tibet will not have a major impact on the environment or on downstream water supplies.

The construction of that dam, which will be the largest of its kind in the world with an estimated capacity of 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, was approved last month.

Washington also expects that topics such as civilian nuclear cooperation, artificial intelligence, space, military licensing and Chinese economic overcapacity will be brought up in the visit, the US official said.

RelatedUS officials meet Sikh activists ahead of Biden's meeting with India's Modi

No meeting with Dalai Lama

American officials will not be meeting the Dalai Lama during the visit, another US official said.

Washington and New Delhi have built close ties in recent years with differences over issues like abuse of minorities in India under far-right Hindu nationalist government, New Delhi's ties with Russia amid Moscow's war with Ukraine and alleged assassination plots against Sikh separatists on US and Canadian soil.

Ties between both sides have been strained by US prosecutors' accusation in 2023 that an official in PM Narendra Modi's government was involved in a foiled assassination plot against an activist of India's Sikh minority in New York, and the killing of another Sikh activist in Canada.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us