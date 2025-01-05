WORLD
Musk does a U-turn on support to UK's anti-immigration party leader
US businessman withdrew his support for Reform UK leader Nigel Farage following a dispute over jailed British extremist Tommy Robinson, who has gained a large online following for leading anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant movement.
Hitting back at Musk's latest message on Sunday, Farage said on X that he continued to disagree with the US businessman over his views on Robinson. / Photo: Reuters
January 5, 2025

Elon Musk appeared to do a U-turn on his support for Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's anti-immigration Reform UK party after the former Brexit figurehead publicly disagreed with the US tech billionaire.

"The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn't have what it takes," Musk said on his X platform on Sunday, in the latest in a series of critical comments about UK politics.

Farage said recently he was in talks with Musk over a potential big donation for his party, which helped Labour to power in July's general election by splitting the right-wing vote.

But in a post on X on Thursday, Musk expressed support for jailed British extremist agitator Tommy Robinson, sparking a disagreement with Farage.

Robinson was imprisoned in October after he admitted committing contempt of court over a long-running libel case involving a Syrian refugee.

In one of his X posts Musk asked why Tommy Robinson was "in solitary confinement prison for telling the truth?"

He alleged that it was "for telling the truth" over a major grooming scandal that rocked Britain over recent years.

Musk said Robinson "should be freed and those who covered up this travesty should take his place in that cell".

Weighing in on the row, Farage said that Musk saw Robinson "as one of these people that fought against the grooming gangs".

"But of course, the truth is Tommy Robinson's in prison not for that, but for contempt of court," Farage said.

Farage said Robinson himself had encouraged a narrative that he was a "political prisoner but it isn't quite true".

Farage added that Musk was "very supportive" of him and his party.

RelatedUK far-right leader condemns racist remarks by his Reform party workers

Ex-football hooligan

Hitting back at Musk's latest message on Sunday, Farage said on X that he continued to disagree with the US businessman over his views on Robinson.

"Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this, I am afraid I disagree," Farage wrote.

"My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles," he added.

Robinson, a one-time football hooligan with a string of UK criminal convictions, is serving an 18-month jail term for repeated contempt of court breaches.

He has amassed a big online following after years of spearheading an anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant movement.

The grooming scandal involving the widespread abuse of girls, which emerged more than a decade ago in several English towns and cities, has long stirred controversy.

