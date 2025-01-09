TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye congratulates Joseph Aoun on his election as Lebanon's president
Ankara hopes that new government to be formed in coming period will contribute to stability of Lebanon as well as peace, prosperity of region, says Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye congratulates Joseph Aoun on his election as Lebanon's president
After more than two years of political vacuum, the Lebanese parliament on Thursday elected army chief Joseph Aoun as president. / Photo: AA Archive
January 9, 2025

Türkiye has extended its congratulations to Joseph Aoun on his election as President of Lebanon.

Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the new government to be formed under Aoun's leadership will promote stability in Lebanon and contribute to peace and prosperity across the region.

After more than two years of political vacuum, the Lebanese parliament on Thursday elected army chief Joseph Aoun as president.

Aoun won 99 votes during a second round of voting in the 128-seat parliament after only securing 71 votes in the first round.

The presidential seat has remained vacant for over two years since President Michel Aoun left office on Oct. 31, 2022.

Aoun’s election came after intensified international diplomatic efforts by several countries to end the presidential vacancy in Lebanon, a country whose political and security landscape has been significantly impacted by escalating conflicts with Israel.

The president's term is six years, and he could be re-elected after six years from his last mandate.

Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us