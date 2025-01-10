WORLD
2 MIN READ
S Korea presidential security chief urges 'no bloodshed' in Yoon arrest
"I believe that under no circumstances should there be physical clashes or bloodshed," Presidential Security Chief Park Chong-jun says.
S Korea presidential security chief urges 'no bloodshed' in Yoon arrest
Park Chong-jun, chief of South Korean Presidential Security Service arrives for questioning at National Office of Investigation in Seoul / Photo: Reuters
January 10, 2025

South Korea's presidential security chief has said there must be no bloodshed if another arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol is executed by investigators over his failed martial law bid.

"I understand many citizens are concerned about the current situation where government agencies are in conflict and confrontation," Presidential Security Service (PSS) Chief Park Chong-jun told reporters on Friday before he was questioned at the Korean National Police Agency.

"I believe that under no circumstances should there be physical clashes or bloodshed."

Hundreds of PSS agents blockaded the presidential compound and thwarted investigators from trying to arrest Yoon.

The investigators were pulled back because of the risk of a clash.

Officials of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which is leading the investigation, have said PSS agents were carrying firearms during the standoff, although no weapons were drawn.

RelatedSouth Koreans protest in snow as Yoon resists arrest

Political turmoil

The investigators obtained a new arrest warrant this week after the embattled leader defied repeated summons to appear for questioning.

On Thursday, lawyers for Yoon said the arrest warrant was illegal and invalid.

Yoon is under a separate Constitutional Court trial reviewing parliament's impeachment of the suspended leader on December 14 to decide whether to remove him from office permanently or reinstate him.

Yoon would become the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested if investigators were able to detain him.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us