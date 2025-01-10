The two biggest fires devastating the Los Angeles suburbs have grown just slightly as firefighters began to gain some control of blazes that have killed at least 10 people, obliterated homes and businesses in an area that US President Joe Biden described as a "war-scene."

On Friday, officials expressed optimism that an easing of the punishing winds that had been stoking the flames will allow firefighters to make headway on the fires that have burned an area bigger than San Francisco and destroyed more than 10,000 homes and other structures since Tuesday in America's second-largest city.

"These fires are not out, though today we're going to make a lot of progress," California Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Metropolitan LA and its 13 million residents, who haven't seen rain in more than eight months, woke up on Friday to another day of strong winds and the threat of new flareups.

But meteorologist Rich Thompson warned the break could be short-lived.

"We’re looking for a little respite on Friday and Saturday from the Santa Ana winds but then they’re going to pick up again Sunday through most of next week," he said.

Meanwhile, Biden likened Los Angeles to a "war scene".

Biden added that there was "clear evidence" of looting during the mayhem, while also slamming "demagogues" for spreading rampant disinformation about the deadly blazes.

"It reminded me of more of a war scene, where you had certain targets that were bombarded," Biden said as he received a briefing on the fires in the Oval Office of the White House.

"It's almost like a battle scene."

Authorities have imposed a nighttime curfew in parts of Los Angeles amid fears of looting, and Biden said the government was providing security from the military to the National Guard.

"There's clear evidence that there's looting. There's clear evidence that people are going into these survivors' communities... and looting," Biden said.

Biden also took a veiled swipe at incoming president Donald Trump for spreading misinformation.

"You're going to have a lot of demagogues out there trying to take advantage of it," Biden said of the fires.

'Everybody lost their house'

The level of devastation is jarring even in a state that has grown used to massive wildfires.

Dozens of blocks of scenic Pacific Palisades were flattened to smoldering rubble. In neighboring Malibu, oceanfront homes next to a fire station were in ruins.

Bridget Berg, who watched her home in Altadena erupt in flames live on TV while she was at work, came back with her family "just to make it real."

They searched through charred debris of the house they bought 16 years ago, finding pottery and a piece of petrified wood handed down by her husband’s grandmother.

"It's not like we just lost our house," she said. "Everybody lost their house."

To the west, the fire in Pacific Palisades, the largest burning in the LA area, has destroyed over 5,300 structures. The blaze is already the most destructive in Los Angeles' history.

At least five churches, a synagogue, seven schools, two libraries, boutiques, bars, restaurants, banks, and groceries have been burned. So too were the Will Rogers’ Western Ranch House and Topanga Ranch Motel, local landmarks dating to the 1920s.

A Queen Anne-style mansion in Altadena that dated back to 1887 and was commissioned for wealthy map-maker Andrew McNally was lost in the Eaton Fire.

The government has not yet released figures on the cost of the damage. AccuWeather, a private company that provides data on weather and its impact, on Thursday estimated the damage and economic loss would rise to between $135 billion and $150 billion.

Search for victims continues

Authorities have set up a centre for people looking for missing loved ones.

Of the 10 deaths so far, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley confirmed two were in the Palisades Fire. County officials said the Eaton Fire had killed five.

Two of the dead were Anthony Mitchell, a 67-year-old amputee, and his son, Justin, who had cerebral palsy. They were waiting for an ambulance to come and did not make it to safety when the flames roared through.

Roughly 150,000 people remained under evacuation orders, and the fires have consumed about 145 square kilometres.

All schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second largest, were closed again on Friday because of heavy smoke wafting over the city.

California National Guard troops arrived on the streets of Altadena before dawn on Friday to help protect property in the fire evacuation zone and evening curfews were set to begin in those areas to prevent looting after several earlier arrests.

Many celebrities live in areas devastated by fire. Actor Steve Guttenberg said his Pacific Palisades home was miraculously spared but found his once-picturesque neighbourhood charred and unrecognisable. He returned to help with relief efforts.