Wildfires have torn across the Los Angeles area with devastating force after setting off a desperate escape from burning homes through flames, ferocious winds and towering clouds of smoke.

More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed by wildfires so far, while two people were killed, the Los Angeles County fire chief said on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of people, including world-famous actors, musicians and celebrities, fled their homes near the US city as four out-of-control wildfires fuelled by hurricane-force winds tore through the city's suburbs, destroying dozens of houses.

Palisades fire: West of Los Angeles, by the sea. It has burned about 11.6 square kilometres.

Eaton fire: Altadena area, north of Pasadena. It has burned about 4 square kilometres.

Hurst fire: In the San Fernando Valley. It has burned about 202 hectares.

Tyler fire: In Coachella, near Joshua Tree National Park. It has burned about 6 hectares.

All four fires are currently at zero percent containment, according to AP news agency.

Here are some images from the ground showing the intense battle against the flames.