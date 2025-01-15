WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia, Ukraine swap 50 prisoners of war in UAE-mediated exchange
Thousands of fighters have been exchanged since Russia's February 2022 attack on Ukraine, a rare cooperation between Moscow and Kiev after nearly three years of war.
Russia, Ukraine swap 50 prisoners of war in UAE-mediated exchange
The United Arab Emirates helped mediate the deal, both sides said. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 15, 2025

Russia and Ukraine have each released 25 captured prisoners of war in the first exchange of 2025, both countries have said.

"As a result of the negotiation process, 25 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 25 Ukrainian servicemen were handed over," Russia's defence ministry said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Thousands of fighters have been returned in dozens of exchanges since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022, a rare form of cooperation between Moscow and Kiev after nearly three years of fighting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 25 people were "returning home to Ukraine", including some who fought at the Azovstal steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol, captured by Russia in May 2022.

He claimed some of those released were "civilians," though Russia said it had released only Ukrainian soldiers.

RelatedRussia, Ukraine exchange 115 prisoners each facilitated by UAE

'We will not stop'

"Bringing our people home is what Ukraine is constantly working on, and we will not stop until we bring all of our people back," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

He published photos of some of those freed, including a man receiving a medical check and one sitting in a vehicle clutching a Ukrainian flag.

"Many of them have severe injuries and illnesses," Zelenskyy said.

Russia said its soldiers were being given "the necessary psychological and medical help" in Belarus, Moscow's close ally, before their return to Russia.

Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova published a video of her calling the wife of one man to share the news.

Another cried as he spoke to his mother on the phone.

The United Arab Emirates helped mediate the deal, both sides said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us